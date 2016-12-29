Examples of firms that are changing the idea of practice?

Global Edition
Are there any firms or institutions that are changing the way we practice? Whether it be working hours, integrated design strategies or unique workflows? Compared to tech startups the architecture profession on a whole seems to still operate on an archaic model of the workplace (40 hour work week, cannot work from home, contractor vs architect roles etc) . I am sure there are some firms who are challenging the traditional role of the architect and how buildings are built, anyone familiar with good examples?
• BIM & VR
• Diversity (more women and blacks in U.S.)
"40 hour work week"
God so archaic, next they'll want to pay us for the hours we work over 40.
I've always liked these two firms. Both design/build offices.
http://www.placetailor.com/
http://made-nyc.com/
I hired someone from archinect as I grew, paid as consulting hourly. I already had 2 free lancers who had day jobs, but needed more availibility. Then I hired the person from archinect's friend also hourly. I have my first full time employee and so far still NO physical office. I also pay for every hour. Not accepting applications at this time. In short I have operated essentially via the internet...although looking at office space tomorrow, some things still done best on human person. so one year of full on operation - NO office. clients don't care.
In no particular order and certainly not exhaustive-
LMNts: for their work with computation and modeling including software workflow research and workflow across representational modes.
NBBJ: For some of the same reasons, but as an element inserted into a larger work flow. Andrew Heumann did some interesting work while he was there.
Woods Bagot: For stealing Heumann.
Rex Architects: Software to Material construction/fabrication. Crazy enough to say they made a parametric model to follow the pro forma of a client developer (the loan never came through).
Mode lab: Education, consulting and workshops for designers.
^ Second the Andrew Heumann comment...great programmer there.
A couple of my favourites in no particular order and totally subjective obviously. Because I personally don't believe that BIM or scripting are changing the idea of practice but those are mostly mere superficial optimisations of existing ideas of practice:
SO-IL
MOS
Anne Holtrop
RAAAF
Heatherwick...
Chris Teeter, I think there will be more people following that same path in the future. Do you see any issues with scalability with that business model? The argument against the decentralized office has always been the value of "face to face collaboration" however, technology is increasingly minimizing the barriers of communication and with the implementation of VR (as a communication tool) it seems that working from home will not only gain more widespread adoption but actually transform the dynamics of office real estate market (thinking of Bucky's critique about the two-thirds empty society). Given your experience do you see a future where a firm of 20 people work in a decentralized office?
Marc and randomised, thanks for the links. I think the REX example is intriguing, especially how the architect as developer paradigm has lots of potential for improving the quality of what we build by removing an intermediary that makes many architectural decisions solely on the financial bottom lines, often disregarding negative impacts to neighborhoods. I think some interesting firms that follow the architect as developer model would be:
Jonathan Segel
EM2N
ZanderRoth
techtonic on the face to face bit: I only now think I need an office as up until now I worked with very experienced people. So you email it off, maybe some phone time, and it comes back more or less correct. With an employee straight out of school I think more than a weekly meeting at various walk thrus at job sites are required . For training I would have a hard time doing even via Skype but then again that could probably be worked out.... The major upside of working by email mainly is you can knock out a whole bunch of tasks quickly. Phone time with some people gets lengthy and water cooler talk slows down production. On scalability, with regard to size of project having an office not that important. With regard to staff, I think it depends if you as the owner operator think its useful. Some offices they move people around who chat too much. Other offices people just do not get along. Given that everything is in the computer and I taught most the software used I can easily tell if someone is doing a good job and in accordance with pay just by looking at the file. I think people probably like not having someone look over their shoulder. I feel though if a client is paying large fees they probably would expect an office. today i was asked do i need room for a server? said no, dropbox. will i need monitors and I thought maybe laptops so everyone can still work at home. i am fairly certain I could manage a staff of 10 people without an office. I would assume at minimum 1 or 2 days in meetings in person, but again kids younger than me could probably do without. when i had 30+ students sending me emails for digital support on studio projects much was solved by email. there is though some efficiency with an in person meeting with certain peroanalities. btw in NYC most my building department exams are done by webcam via goto meeting, no need to go to the borough office.
Chris Teeter, well put. I think the idea of freeing up the amount of overhead (rent, equipment, etc) is liberating for smaller enterprises. Also the idea of meeting at a co working space once or twice a week seems like it would be beneficial. I think what you said about client perception is true, it always seems that a high profile office has to be the one to break the barriers for it to be a more universally accepted paradigm of mainstream. This model definitely benefits smaller clients and projects in terms of fees, but I also worry about a potential race to the bottom where architects charge less and less to justify not having a physical office and having a competitive edge over someone who does.
