Every July 1, Canadians unite to celebrate their country and its history. Specifically, Canada Day commemorates the merger of what were once three separate colonies—New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Canada (contemporary Ontario and Quebec). It was a milestone in the movement from colony to commonwealth to independent country.

Canada isn't just one of the biggest countries in the world, it's also one of the most urban. About 82% of the roughly 35 million people living in the country reside in large and medium-sized cities.

To commemorate Canada, here's a look at some of our favorite Canadian architecture studios practicing in each province and territories:



British Columbia — D'Arcy Jones Architecture

Based out of Vancouver, this nine-person studio was awarded the 2017 Emerging Architecture Practice Award by the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada. They were founded in 2005 and have, thus far, worked primarily on residential projects, but their resume also includes commercial spaces, art galleries, interiors, and renovations. DJA has ongoing and completed projects in British Columbia, Ontario, Washington, California, and Switzerland.

Friesen Wong House, Photo: Undine Prohl + Martin Tessler Brown House, Photo: Sama Jim Canzian Yan House, Photo: Ema Peters



Alberta — the marc boutin architectural collaborative

This Calgary-based practice prides itself on its collaborative capacity. They work with a wide variety of clients and co-creators to realize their innovative work, which is often institutional and cultural but also includes some residences. For MBAC, "the world can only be understood as a whole," so they focus on designing holistically.

John Fry Sports Park Pavilion, Photo: Bruce Edward of Yellow Canada.

John Fry Sports Park Pavilion, Photo: Bruce Edward of Yellow Canada.



Saskatchewan — Heney Klypak Architect

Heney Klypak Architect LTD. are based out of Saskatoon, SK. A small practice, they are committed to producing high quality, sustainable architecture. "Design for sustainability develops principles of conservation and encourages these principles be incorporated in our daily lives," they state. "If we are to make our civilization more sustainable, then it is clear our profession must play a major role. Our office is committed to designing energy efficient, socially responsible buildings."are based out of Saskatoon, SK. A small practice, they are committed to producing high quality, sustainable architecture. "Design for sustainability develops principles of conservation and encourages these principles be incorporated in our daily lives," they state. "If we are to make our civilization more sustainable, then it is clear our profession must play a major role. Our office is committed to designing energy efficient, socially responsible buildings."

Klypak Acreage. Image via Heney Klypak Architect.



Manitoba — 5468796

This Winnipeg-based design studio was founded in 2007. The twelve-person team "works around a single table," they state, when designing for their wide variety of clients. It's a practice that seems to be working: they've recently won the Governor General's Medal, an AR Emerging Architect Award, the RAIC Emerging Architectural Practice Award, and many other accolades.

Bloc_10, Photo: James Brittain Photography

One Bucket at a Time by Factor Eficiencia + 5468796 Architecture, Photo: Jaime Navarro Centre Village, Photo: James Brittain Photography

Winners of the 2017 RAIC Young Architect Award, the husband-wife duo Batay-Csorba have made a splash despite being around for just about five years. They specialize in contemporary infill buildings that reflect their interest in materials and textures.

Double Duplex. Image via Batay-Csorba Architects.

Misfitfit. Image via Batay-Csorba Architects.



Quebec — la SHED

Another RAIC prize winner, la SHED is based out of Montreal. The nine-person practice is known for their skills in designing in small urban sites. They've made free-standing houses and housing additions, as well as commercial projects and vacation properties.

Maison Clark, Photo: Maxime Brouillet

Maison Cedar Crescent, Photo: Maxime Brouillet

L’Aire Visuelle, Photo: Maxime Brouillet



New Brunswick — Acre Architects

Acre Architects may have started in Brooklyn, but they're rooted in New Brunswick, Canada—specifically, St. John. They dub their work "Storied Architecture", which centers on the importance of telling stories and developing identities through architecture.

Into The Wild. Image via Acre Architects.

The Rose Coast. Image via Acre Architects.



Prince Edward Island — Bergmark Guimond Hammarlund Jones Architects

A small team, Bergmark Guimond Hammarlund Jones Architects have practiced since 1976. Their work includes some of the most iconic buildings in Maritimes. In particular, they are known for focusing on sustainability and heritage preservation.

The Urban Beehive Project. Image via Bergmark Guimond Hammarlund Jones Architects.

The Urban Beehive Project. Image via Bergmark Guimond Hammarlund Jones Architects.



Nova Scotia — MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

Not long ago, we sat down to talk with this Nova Scotia-based practice. Known for the context-specific, sustainable, and, frankly, gorgeous work, MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects are informed by phenomenology.

Cliff House. Photo: James Brittain.

Mirror Point Cottage. Photo: James Brittain.



Newfoundland and Labrador — Woodford Sheppard Architecture

Founded by Chris Woodford and Taryn Sheppard in 2013, Woodford Sheppard Architecture specializes in small to medium-sized projects, with an intentional focus on creating architecture addressing the context of the surrounding natural beauty of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Cobb's Pond Park Facility



Nunavut — Guy Architects

Nunavut, the newest, largest, and northernmost territory of Canada offers the most remote, and second to smallest population among all the provinces and territories. Guy Architects has been building in this extreme arctic region for over 25 years, with a focus on design, sustainability and budget.

Fort Good Hope Office. Image via Guy Architects.

Iqaluit QC-NTI Streetscape. Image via Guy Architects.



Northwest Territories — Taylor Architecture Group

Located in Yellowknife, the largest (and only) city in the Northwest Territories, Taylor Architecture Group's work responds closely to the arctic & sub-arctic regions of northern Canada . They believe, "The line between 'nature' and 'community' becomes less important than the interplay between the two. This interplay of otherwise polarized extremes extends to many aspects of the north; nature – community, light – dark, isolation – sense of home, new influences – tradition"

Arctic Research Centre. Image via Taylor Architecture Group.

Cambridge Bay Hamlet Office. Image via Taylor Architecture Group.



Yukon — Kobayashi and Zedda Architects

The Yukon is the smallest of the three Canadian Territories, located between British Columbia and Alaska. Kobayashi and Zedda Architects is the largest firm in the Yukon, located in the capital city Whitehorse. Offering both architecture and planning services, they have been recently recognized throughout Canada for its First Nations and sustainable architecture .

Transitional Women’s Living Unit. Image via Kobayashi and Zedda Architects.