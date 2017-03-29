“We’re interested in bodies and their implications in space, their political positions in space, and how materially and technologically they are constituted,” states the Feminist Architecture Collaborative, otherwise known as f-architecture, during an interview conducted as part of Archinect’s Next Up: Floating Worlds.

Based out of the GSAPP Incubator in Manhattan, f-architecture is a three-woman architecture collaborative “working through architecture and its refusal.” Their work, which spans disciplines and geographies, is oriented around a commitment to changing the space of architecture practice for women architects and, more broadly, “disentangling the contemporary spatial politics and technological appearances of bodies, intimately and globally.” To that end, their work has taken them from the Ecuadorian Amazon to Amman, Jordan.

architecture as a profession, when it responds to politics and to the invocation of an f-word—feminism—has a tired diversity discourse that’s really based in representationDuring Next Up: Floating Worlds, the fourth iteration of Archinect’s recurring live podcasting event held at the Neutra VDL House in Los Angeles, f-architecture presented their project the Post-Fordist Hymen Factory. Artificial hymens are prosthetic membranes that circulate in global markets, catering to expectations and notions of virginity that persist in cultures around the world, and serving as an alternative to the costly prospect of surgical hymenoplasties, which can cost up to $4000 USD. F-architecture mapped the global circulation of this market, where objects manufactured in China end up in the Egyptian parliament, accused of luring “vulnerable souls into committing vice.”

For f-architecture, artificial hymens represent virginity, and the hymen itself, as a “a historical cultural construction manufactured in various ways for centuries.” These new technological apparatuses reconfigure “rudimentary simulations of ruptured virgin hymens and entrenched cultural notions of virginity through an economic lens.” Critically interrogating the cultural production of virginity and its ramifications, f-architecture take this “re-making” of the hymen as a design opportunity, producing a line of new “hymen objects” that, in various ways, disrupt and intervene in these new, global markets.

In our interview following the presentation, which you can listen to here, f-architecture discuss a wide variety of other projects as well as their broader motivations. Check out some selected excerpts below.

On the normative gender politics of architecture:

"I would say that architecture as a profession, when it responds to politics and to the invocation of an f-word—feminism—has a tired diversity discourse that’s really based in representation. The easiest way to engage with the politics of the profession is to take a reading of the room and see how few women or people of color are in it and wonder why they’re not paid very well."

On their work after the election:

"After the election we all started to re-think our forms of political action and try to examine where agency and efficacy may lie, whoever we are, architects or otherwise. One of these ideas was to think about the use of design to represent different populations or political views and to think about what the architectural aesthetic of politics even is."

On their work methodologies:

"We really try to work ethnographically, meaning that we try to operate with other individuals who are exercising their agency through different design methodologies and, for us, that means seeking collaborators and recognizing collaborators that might not fit this role of traditional architects. A lot of our projects that are based in different continents have involved collaboration with other women or gender non-conforming individuals."

"We’ve been trying to do these projects that produce an appearance of a subject or a cause…in the spaces of legitimation, of discourse and of political speech and will. The UN Habit Conference was one such stage that we were looking at, but we’ve also tried to produce scenarios in which political speech can be aired and recognized and recirculated."

