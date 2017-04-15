Announcing the European Union 2017 Scholarship

SCI-Arc Renews Full-Tuition Scholarship for European Architects

Scholarship will Fully Cover Tuition for Young European Architects to Study at SCI-Arc

SCI-Arc is pleased to announce that it will continue designating a scholarship opportunity for European architects eager to expand their knowledge of contemporary architecture in the United States. For the 2017 academic year, the SCI-Arc European Union 2017 Scholarship will cover 100% of the first year in the M Arch 2 program in Los Angeles (the scholarship can be extended to cover the complete program, provided the student retains a 3.7 GPA or above and are in the top 10% of their class). Applications are currently being accepted online, and are due by April 15, 2017.



Eligible candidates must demonstrate citizenship of any of the 28 countries within the European Union along with proof of having earned -between January 1, 2013 and August 1, 2017- an undergraduate degree that is equivalent to the United States’ undergraduate degree in architecture.

This initiative, started by Graduate Program Chair Elena Manferdini in 2016, aims to enable top talent from Europe to engage with SCI-Arc’s culture of architectural innovation. A native of Italy, Manferdini has taught in the M.Arch 2 program for over 14 years. “I know firsthand how a scholarship and the trust of an institution can change someone’s career,” Manferdini recalls. “At 23, I came to Los Angeles on a scholarship to pursue a Master of Architecture degree. Twenty years later, I have built a career in this country; now, as Graduate Chair of one of the most prestigious architectural schools in the USA, I am proud to be able to give back and offer the same opportunity to another talented young architect to realize his or her dreams by receiving a full tuition scholarship to study at SCI-Arc.”

A professional Master of Architecture degree, SCI-Arc’s M.Arch 2 program is specifically designed for students who hold an undergraduate degree in architecture and are looking to focus their architectural education on contemporary tools, techniques, and technologies and to expand their experience in digital design, fabrication, and critical thinking. SCI-Arc’s M.Arch 2 program is particularly attractive to international students seeking to transition their careers to the United States. Accredited by the National Architectural Accrediting Board (NAAB), the M.Arch 2 program allows graduates to pursue architectural licensure for professional practice in the United States.

M.Arch 2 design studios propel advanced design exploration and offer students an educational model that promotes close collaboration with a team of distinguished faculty and critics including Hernan Diaz-Alonso, Elena Manferdini, Tom Wiscombe, Eric Owen Moss, Thom Mayne, Marcelyn Gow, Marcelo Spina and Peter Trummer.

Equipped with state-of-the-art fabrication facilities, SCI-Arc boasts one of the largest fabrication facilities within any architecture school in the United States. Comprising approximately 12,000 square feet SCI-Arc’s Analog Shop, Robot House, and Magic Box—the school’s new digital fabrication facility equipped with seventeen (17) 3D-printers, two (2) CNC mills, and six (6) laser cutters—support the school’s commitment to innovative, cutting-edge design.

SCI-Arc is an internationally-renowned school of architecture that draws over half of its student population from over 46 various countries. The SCI-Arc European Union 2017 Scholarship is part of a school-wide effort to draw upon SCI-Arc’s international reputation and bring together talented architects from around the world by financially supporting them to push the boundaries of architecture.

Additional information on SCI-Arc’s M.Arch 2 program can be found on SCI-Arc's official website here.

For scholarship requirements, guidelines, and application information, please visit the scholarship webpage on the SCI-Arc website here. For exclusive content visit SCI-Arc Channel.

All applications for the scholarship will be reviewed by Hernan Diaz Alonso (SCI-Arc Director), Elena Manferdini (Graduate Program Chair) and one guest juror. The deadline to submit all application materials for the SCI-Arc European Union 2017 Scholarship is April 15, 2017.