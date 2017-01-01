The Free School of Architecture (FSA) to re-open applications for 2017

Due to an overwhelming number of requests, the Free School of Architecture (FSA) will introduce a stand-by application process for its inaugural class.

Currently FSA anticipates sitting up to 36 students in June and July of this year.

Up to 12 more new spots at the school may be opened up if the Free School of Architecture can confirm a larger venue for classes.

The standby list application process will be announced on March 1st via the FSA Newsletter. Stand-by applications will be due on March 30th, 1 month after the initial class of 36 students is announced.

The standby application process will not impact or effect the original application process or pool of applicants and will expand the inaugural class size if/as the school acquires additional space. Stand-by applicants will need to meet the same minimum requirements originally announced by FSA.

Additionally FSA will post its entire first year course work online in the fall of 2017 while also exploring live broadcasts of select classes in June and July.

About the The Free School of Architecture:

The Free School of Architecture (FSA) is a tuition and salary free, not-for-profit organization. The Free School of Architecture will launch in June 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Founded by designer and educator Peter Zellner, the Free School of Architecture will explore the edges of architectural education-- promoting free inquiry, discourse and debate.

