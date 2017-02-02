A Catalog of Difference Date: Thu, Feb 2 '17 - Sun, Apr 30 '17

Location: Minneapolis, MN, US

A CATALOG OF DIFFERENCE

02.02.2017 - 04.30.2017

Opening Reception 02.01, 6pm

HGA Gallery, Rapson Hall

03.27.2017 - Public Lecture & Book Launch, Rapson 100, 5pm

A CATALOG OF DIFFERENCE is a study of change across material and perceptual environments, calling attention to those differences which make a difference. Through a series of visualizations and models this body of work explores formal diagrams that have been meticulously extracted from the gradients of surface curvature and ambient light within their respective environments. Collectively, A Catalog of Difference speculates on the role of light as a dynamic force and formal generator of material phenomena and morphology.

This exhibition is a culmination of fellowship research.

Included in this exhibition:

Analysis on the Order & Structure of Ambient Light Embedded within Planar Imagery

Analysis on the Order & Structure of Surface Curvature

Analysis on the Order & Structure of Ambient Light Embedded within Spherical Imagery (Lux Sphaerae)

Andrew Lucia

Guest Curator

Cass Gilbert Visiting Assistant Professor

Zhetao Dong + Samantha Kowalke

Research Assistants



The research conducted for this exhibition was undertaken and supported through the Cass Gilbert Visiting Fellowship in the School of Architecture, University of Minnesota and generously funded therein.

Goldstein Museum of Design Staff

Lin Nelson-Mayson, Director

Eunice Haugen, Registrar + Exhibition Coordinator

Breana Jones, Lilla Bath Communications Assistant

Support for this exhibition and programs provided by the Goldstein Museum of Design, the College of Design, and generous individuals. In addition, GMD programming is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to the legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.





