Okayama Building

It is a full renovation of a small office building completed in the 1970s. With preserving old good parts such as exterior tiles, iron handrails and steel shutters, we removed all unnecessary decorations and degraded interior finishes. And we reinforced the structure, renewed the equipment piping and changed the plan . This building has been reincarnated by retro-modern design , used by creative people and stimulating the street.
Status: Built
Location: Osaka, JP
My Role: Architect
Additional Credits: Photo by Yohei Sasakura