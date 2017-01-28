Academics Against Immigration Executive Order

Global Edition
Twelve nobel laureates are among thousands of signatories to a petition calling on Trump to renounce the ban on refugees and to reconsider the executive order.
The petition says the executive order is discriminatory, detrimental to the national interests of the US and will tear families apart.
It has been backed by academics from the US’s most prestigious universities including several Nobel Laureates, fields medalists, National Academy members, and John Bates Clark medalists.
The petition is found here: https://notoimmigrationban.com/
Should've thought about how the chickens would one day come home to roost and entered via proper channels
On that note, I for one surely am not looking forward to terror attacks in the homeland should there be laxed migration checks.
^ What about "laxed" Nazi checks?
https://thinkprogress.org/islamic-center-of-victoria-fire-8a683f632a7a#.eyns72jx1
Serious question: Is it possible that there are students studying in U.S. architecture schools right now who are traveling abroad for school programs who will be denied entry back into the U.S. based on this ban?
Donna - most likely.
What?
Yes, Donna. Very possible. Green card and visa holders were being blocked from boarding US-bound flights within hours of Donald Trump issuing an executive order limiting immigration from several Muslim countries, according to reports.
Dear Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen student applicants for US University entry 2017-18. (lets also assume applicants from India, Saudi and other countries from Muslim countries - the programme will expand)
Although UK has Brexit, please do apply for UK or EU Universities - applications to graduate programmes generally do not have a deadline - so pursue applications at the same time.
Generally apps in the UK do not have a fee to apply (a few do). Pursue programmes at one of 24 Russell group Universities, 10 of which offers Professional Architectural Programmes - lots of great programmes across the UK. Great programmes outside London will save you money in housing - Newcastle, Sheffield, Queens University have more affordable fees and about have the housing cost. Great cities to live in.
See you all soon!
I went to architecture school with a fairly high percentage of students from Middle Eastern countries. I'm still in touch with many of them on FB etc. *Without a doubt* my architecture school experience was better by being in the studio with people from varying backgrounds. WITHOUT A DOUBT. I'm a better person today because of that open environment as I learned architecture.SO completely appalled at our country right now. Sick and sad.
@knock knock
Seems to me it's an isolated incident. You know, those same isolated incidents individuals with muslim extremist backgrounds that went on killing sprees. No cause for panic imo ;)
On that note, they should've removed the nobel laureate for Peace since it's fast becoming a farce.
I mean ffs barack obama? The dalai lama? Aung san suu kyi? Whatttttttt?
This is Unconstitutional and trump should be impeached immediately. He is Dystopian.
This is why the Federal govt must be kept small and weak! Understand now?
^ that's what I always say too, then people freak out for some reason. Most people don't get that, it isn't even on their radar, j. Supposedly conservatives are for a weaker federal gov but Trump isn't conservative. Again, mind blown.
Would be good to hear if any Universities have emailed students on this issue ------Please post email text.
Outrageous.
Eric Stoller @EricStoller 11h11 hours ago
“More than 17,000 international students in the U.S. hail from the 7 Muslim-majority countries affected by the immediate 90-day entry ban.”
archietechie,
those were not isolated incidents but planned terrorist attacks, so are the attacks on mosques. we're not playing word games here. Don't be so nonchalant when it comes to anti-Muslim terror, it really erodes your point if there's one and reduces you to a bumbling bloke.
In case you didn't grasp the sarcasm earlier, I was taking a jab at the joke of an "unbiased" mainstream media you libtards so love. Those were precisely planned attacks downplayed by said media for whatever reasons. As for anti-muslim terror, sure it breaks my heart but it does feel like recoil against the establishment pushing for open borders. Can't say I don't empathize with them.
The academics against immigration executive order Petition form doesn't currently work. It says they're not receiving any additional signatories currently. Annoying because I'd like to sign.
Some folks I know say that there were so many signing up that they can't currently keep up with confirmation and that it will be up again by tomorrow.
Thanks Brian- signed before I posted - uk academics are up in arms
libtards? how original. you are what I thought you would be, a decay.
Yup tinnt. Its Sickening. People take liberty for granted. Liberty that generations of Americans have fought and died for. Liberty should take more than the swipe of a pen to undo.
jla-lax: It is NOT unconstitutional. Non citizens of the US don't have constitutional right to enter our country any more than we have a right to enter theirs. We can argue whether the ban is wise or not, but the constitution doesn't prohibit stupidity. If it did, most of us would be doing hard time at Leavenworth.
Pence himself called it unconstitutional. While the rights may not extend to immigrants entering, the order itself violates the seperation of church and state.
How is Trump's order establishing a religion?
geezertect,
It's not establishing a religion. It's siding with a religion.
It is because the executive order is prioritizing based on religion and is discriminating on religion. The executive order is prioritizing Christians in the immigration process and discriminating against Islamic believers.
I think that is the wrong approach to the issue.
The government isn't suppose to take religious sides. Oh well. The U.S. is going to be dissolved when the people get fed up with the government. It's time to replace the U.S. government with a new government with a new Constitution.
At least that is what I have been hearing about the executive orders either enacted or in the pipeline.
Conflicts with the Equal protection clause and due process as well.
What is the rationale behind "Academics Against Immigration Executive Order"? Are academics any more competent with the issue at hand than any other group? How about "Brain Surgeons For Immigration Executive Order"? or "Gynecologists Not Really Sure About Immigration Order"?
jla-x,
Careful. Non-citizens are not legally afforded the rights of citizens which is what the U.S. Constitution provides. What is provided is statutory privileges. The Constitutional rights are for U.S. citizens ONLY.
However, there are privileges that are provided by codified federal statutes and regulations that while are similar to the rights in the Bill of rights, they are not the same because they are provided under completely separate bodies of law. One is in the U.S. Constitution. The other is provided by Federal laws adopted by Congress and agency regulations and policies. From a legal point of view, they are very different.
Foreigner's rights ends at their country's border and what foreigners have beyond those borders are mere privileges that are not in any way or form guaranteed by any measure near that of the U.S. Constitution which too in not completely guaranteed beyond that of our active vigilance to protect the U.S. Constitution.
A visa can be cancelled and revoked administratively and therefore those privileges are cancelled with it. Rights of U.S. citizen is not as easily cancelled administratively.
The President being the chief executive of the executive branch can administratively cancel visa or halt new visas from being issued for an indefinite period of time.
However, the President does not have the power to cancel the rights of U.S. citizens whimsically.
The President maybe removed under Section 4 of the 25th Amendment if he provides enough grounds to be deemed incapable of discharging the duties of President. They just need Trump to provide enough rope to hang himself before they act on that.
There is also the impeachment process. Trump hasn't yet reached the legal threshold for that to stick. You can't impeach a President just because he's a jerk. There has to be some legal basis.
Trump is certainly not helping his case.
We're still stuck with Trump as the President at the moment.
@knock knock.
Just calling a spade a spade.
Excellent. And, as a spade, I am calling you "bigoted coward" from here on.
Have fun! Be careful around the wall, you know, the whole enchilada thing!
^ Hah! Ran out of arguments eh?
Just a tip, lay off the mainstream media kool-aid and put on ye old thinking hat for a moment. Realize that a ban at this scale isn't new, and countries on the list were identified by the reps' beloved obama.
Wasn't news then, not sure why it should be now other than the...you know, trump hate bandwagon thing kids these days love to rave about.
Arguments?
I have nothing to argue with a bigoted coward.
