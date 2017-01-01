The HUT Gin Trolley - Happy hour with HUT

HUT have designed and built a bespoke drinks trolley; the HUT Gin Trolley. It includes fully incorporated beverage storage while four pivoting wheels ensure a smooth drinks service.

In light of moving to a new studio with a fully equipped workshop, HUT have designed and built the ultimate office accessory – a cocktail trolley. This moveable piece of furniture is a contemporary interpretation of a traditional 1920’s cocktail trolley, hand crafted and designed for the pleasure of any gin connoisseur.

The aim was to inject practicality and merriment into the trolley’s design. ‘Pull for fun’ encourages users to interact with the trolley, lifting the lid reveals all the tools needed for a proper cocktail. Big enough to stand behind and serve, the trolley has considered storage for glasses, cut out stations for fruit slices and herbs and hanging hooks from the top beam for stirrers, strainers, jiggers and mashers.

The HUT Gin trolley was made from a high grade 18mm Birch Plywood and sealed with a clear Osmo oil. For an accurate finish and for ease of construction the trolley was CNC cut at a local London studio. It was designed to be assembled using CNC joints ensuring there were no visible fixing. Playful vinyl graphics were applied directly to the plywood and a blackboard side panel allows for the display of a weekly cocktail menu.

HUT has a number of accomplished makers and with a 17 strong team; they plan to be much more hands on in their new workshop. Moving back to Shoreditch (their spiritual home) has given them the vigour for designing and building small, exciting projects that are artisanal and specialised. Building on the success of the HUT Gin Trolley, a planned range of bespoke furniture items are currently in development.

The HUT Gin Trolley will be on display during London Festival of Architecture 2017, dates to be confirmed.