Data Moire by Synthesis Design + Architecture with IBM Watson

Check out this short video about our recently completed #DataMoire project with IBM Watson Analytics where we collaborated to utilize the cognitive computing capabilities of IBM Watson to drive a project designed by data as a form of narrative.
Data Moiré is a large-scale data-driven feature wall that merges the territories of “Data Spatialization” and “Data Narrative” by using the cognitive computing capabilities of IBM Watson to inform a data-driven generative design process to articulate a vast quantity of data as a spatial experience and marketing narrative for the IBM Watson Experience Center in San Francisco, California.
The result is a digitally-fabricated physical installation which illustrates monthly spending cycles by mapping the growing influence of mobile devices on all digital sales from 2013-2015. The data is materialized as a CNC milled, double layered aluminum, back-lit screen wall that produces a moiré like effect through abstract visual interference patterns produced by the overlaying of two mappings of the same data set as the cladding of the Watson immersion room.
