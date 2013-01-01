Editorial & News
Synthesis Design + Architecture

Synthesis Design + Architecture

Los Angeles, CA

Data Moire by Synthesis Design + Architecture with IBM Watson

 
Alvin Huang, AIA 45 mins 0

Check out this short video about our recently completed #DataMoire project with IBM Watson Analytics where we collaborated to utilize the cognitive computing capabilities of IBM Watson to drive a project designed by data as a form of narrative.

Data Moiré is a large-scale data-driven feature wall that merges the territories of “Data Spatialization” and “Data Narrative” by using the cognitive computing capabilities of IBM Watson to inform a data-driven generative design process to articulate a vast quantity of data as a spatial experience and marketing narrative for the IBM Watson Experience Center in San Francisco, California.

The result is a digitally-fabricated physical installation which illustrates monthly spending cycles by mapping the growing influence of mobile devices on all digital sales from 2013-2015. The data is materialized as a CNC milled, double layered aluminum, back-lit screen wall that produces a moiré like effect through abstract visual interference patterns produced by the overlaying of two mappings of the same data set as the cladding of the Watson immersion room.


Data Moire by Synthesis Design + Architecture


 
