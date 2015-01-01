AL Apartment

Mexico City practice, MAPmx has completed a residential apartment located in Mexico City. The strategy for the design of the 360 sqm apartment was to place a wooden peace into the main space. This element divides public and private program and also contains private areas, such as bedrooms, bathrooms, and storage spaces, it works as a poshe with program inside of the element. Producing multiple interiorities, the one outside of the wooden object, which hosts living room, dining room, study space and family room, and the three bedrooms and bathrooms inside of the wooden element. This element also gives rhythm and continuity to the space, producing different guidelines inside of apartment; it begins as a wall with a piece of ceiling and as is extends towards the family room, the ceiling folds and wraps to and becomes part of the wall and furniture of the space. The construction process gave us the opportunity to explore a hybrid system using digital tools for the design and local craftsmanship for the construction. This allowed us to explore new forms of translation and new set of possibilities.

Location : Mexico City, Mexico

Type : Commission, Residential

Status : Completed

Year : 2015

Team : Isaac Michan Daniel, Narcisso Martinez

Photography : Rafael Gamo