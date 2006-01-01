Editorial & News
Features News Events Competitions
Employment
Jobs Talent Finder Active Employers
Community
People Firms Blogs Forum Work Updates
Academia
Schools School Blogs Forum
About
About Archinect Advertising Contact Us Privacy Policy

Global Edition

Archinect
kadawittfeldarchitektur

kadawittfeldarchitektur

Aachen, DE

anchor
image © Werner Huthmacher | kadawittfeldarchitektur
image © Werner Huthmacher | kadawittfeldarchitektur
11 more images  ↓

CELTIC MUSEUM GLAUBURG | GERMANY

BRIEF A museum for Celtic art, in direct proximity to a historic burial mound | ADDED VALUE  Similar to an excavated archaeological find, the metal body of the museum juts out from the landscape and forms a counterpart to the burial mound. More of a mysterious object itself rather than architecture, the museum should be stumbled upon by its visitors as a marker of landscape discovery.

The Celtic Museum is a clearly contoured and distinct volume, blending in with the surrounding landscape. Partly inserted into the slope, it projects itself towards the burial mound. Its vital function as an element of the landscape, the museum building amplifies the burial mound’s leading role. Underneath the main volume, one finds the foyer and the café and adjoining rooms as well. Here begins and ends the exploration of the museum’s archaeological trail. A staircase-ramp guides the visitor into the exhibition. In the end, one finds a panoramic window, offering an impressive view of the burial mound, incorporating it into the exhibition itself. The roof acts also as an observation deck onto the scenic landscape and the skies above – so that the surroundings can be “discovered.”

Typology museum   Construction volume gfa 2.190 m² cubature 9.500 m³   Architect kadawittfeldarchitektur Client federal state of Hessen represented by HMWK and HBM   Realisation   2008-2011   Competition 1st prize 2006   Project manager oliver venghaus (architecture), ben beckers (exhibition design)   Awards Auszeichnung vorbildlicher Bauten in Hessen 2011

 
 Read more

Status: Built
Location: Glauburg, DE

 
image © Werner Huthmacher | kadawittfeldarchitektur
image © Werner Huthmacher | kadawittfeldarchitektur
image © Werner Huthmacher | kadawittfeldarchitektur
image © Werner Huthmacher | kadawittfeldarchitektur
image © Werner Huthmacher | kadawittfeldarchitektur
image © Werner Huthmacher | kadawittfeldarchitektur
image © Werner Huthmacher | kadawittfeldarchitektur
image © Werner Huthmacher | kadawittfeldarchitektur
image © Werner Huthmacher | kadawittfeldarchitektur
image © Werner Huthmacher | kadawittfeldarchitektur
image © Werner Huthmacher | kadawittfeldarchitektur
image © Werner Huthmacher | kadawittfeldarchitektur
image © Werner Huthmacher | kadawittfeldarchitektur
image © Werner Huthmacher | kadawittfeldarchitektur
site plan © kadawittfeldarchitektur
site plan © kadawittfeldarchitektur
ground floor © kadawittfeldarchitektur
ground floor © kadawittfeldarchitektur
upper floor + exhibition area © kadawittfeldarchitektur
upper floor + exhibition area © kadawittfeldarchitektur
section © kadawittfeldarchitektur
section © kadawittfeldarchitektur

Back to Top  ↑Back to Project List...

Please wait... loading