The SM04 House is located in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nuevo León, in the northeast part of México. It is based on a 14,000.00 Sq. FT Flat facing north orientation. The idea was to approach most of the benefits of the flat, enhance the views, and to leave most of the space free in the main floor for a green area.



The main solution was to locate the whole program in 2 levels and a basement in the north side of the plot and we managed to leave two thirds of the area for a big green yard



The Social Area is at the street level facing south, with a terrace, a pool and a social exterior space, the service program is located at the north part of the house with a big closed volume that floats over the basement and shows how the main facade balances with the change of level in the front yard.



The main door breaks this big floating volume to enhance the importance of the entrance, and there is a floating stair that doesn't touch this volume but connects the street to the house.



Two set of stairs are located at the center of the house, they serve as a great barrier between the north and south part of the house, in the second floor the most important spaces are orientated facing the south facade and connects to an entire balcony, there are three bedrooms, a gym and a family living room, two of the bedrooms have the bathroom located at the center with ventilation at the roof so we could open the whole facade.

Once you get to the second floor from the staircase there is a great catwalk that distributes the entire floor through the north facade and delivers the user through the living room space that has a north-south open facade, the main bedroom is also oriented south and the main bathroom / closet has an open sky shower.



There is a basement with multiple capabilities, it could be a dance floor, a music room, a home theater, and it's prepared to function as an appartment.



The house has solar panels, and every space ventilates naturally, we used concrete, marble, glass and wood as the main materials in the house.