013_Schopenhauerstr.

A barn like roof shape opens up entirely towards the rear framing and focusing on the 110 year old tree in the garden. Towards the street the mansard roof integrates with out much attention and generates a small gable window. The barn roof shape generates a generous height of up to 6 m allowing for an additional level. The "functions bar" comprises the bathrooms (private and guest), kitchen, guest bedrooms and corridor jointly placed on two levels in the centre of the new roof space. This generates towards the West a south facing terrace in front of the kitchen. Towards the garden a double hight living area faces the tree, while a full height bookshelves flanks the interior side of the space. Within the shelve a stair takes the user up to the second level housing the guest bedrooms and a small working gallery in the book shelve. Towards the South two double height bedrooms are illuminated through the new gable window and are seperated by the "functions bar" from the more public living space towards the garden.