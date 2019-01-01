Aedas’ new commercial complex in Shenzhen reveals Chinese bamboo totem

Designed by Aedas, Gmond International Building is a representative regeneration project in the old town in Shenzhen. The project will house the headquarters for Tellus-Gmond, Grade 5A lettable office spaces and a jewellery trading centre. The well-facilitated transport hub nearby brings enormous circulation to the complex and generates excellent development potentials.

The architectural form of this 200-metre super high-rise is referenced to the traditional Chinese totem of bamboo which symbolises prosperity and moral integrity. The ascending podium massing recaptures a growing bamboo, featuring exterior landscaped staircases, public platforms, eco-friendly rooftop gardens and an art centre that will also serve as a jewellery exhibition venue. The podium façade expresses as large bamboo leaves to enclose the commercial component forming an interesting duet with the blooming tower.

Project: Gmond International Building

Location: Shenzhen, PRC

Architect: Aedas

Client: Shenzhen Gmond Investment Holdings

Gross floor area: 59,958 square metres

Completion year: 2019

Director: Andy Wen