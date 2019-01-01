Editorial & News
Aedas

Aedas

Gmond International Building, Shenzhen, China by Aedas
Gmond International Building, Shenzhen, China by Aedas
Aedas’ new commercial complex in Shenzhen reveals Chinese bamboo totem

Designed by Aedas, Gmond International Building is a representative regeneration project in the old town in Shenzhen. The project will house the headquarters for Tellus-Gmond, Grade 5A lettable office spaces and a jewellery trading centre. The well-facilitated transport hub nearby brings enormous circulation to the complex and generates excellent development potentials.

The architectural form of this 200-metre super high-rise is referenced to the traditional Chinese totem of bamboo which symbolises prosperity and moral integrity. The ascending podium massing recaptures a growing bamboo, featuring exterior landscaped staircases, public platforms, eco-friendly rooftop gardens and an art centre that will also serve as a jewellery exhibition venue. The podium façade expresses as large bamboo leaves to enclose the commercial component forming an interesting duet with the blooming tower.

Project: Gmond International Building
Location: Shenzhen, PRC
Architect: Aedas
Client: Shenzhen Gmond Investment Holdings
Gross floor area: 59,958 square metres
Completion year: 2019
Director: Andy Wen

 
Status: Under Construction
Location: Shenzhen, CN

 
