Orion Federal Credit Union has a history of building relationships with their community. The building animates a small corner lot (formerly housing a gas station) within a growing Memphis neighborhood in Memphis’ medical district. The design strategy uses bands of material (concrete, tile, carpet, plantings) on the ground plane that stretch across the site, inside and outside the building. The building massing creates two volumes linked to two covered exterior spaces. The volumes, one open glazed banking hall, and one more enclosed support structure, slide past each other along the site's bands. The open glazed volume is positioned closer to the street corner, addressing the intersection and welcoming pedestrians. The linking of materials and spaces to the landscape and the landscape to the neighborhood creates a larger impact for a smaller building, and a connection between an institution and the community it serves.