MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY

MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY

Brooklyn, NY

Under Magnitude

Is it a tiny cloud? A giant coral? A woman’s floral swim cap? Depending on the experience and perception of its visitors, Under Magnitude calls upon different references from the recognizable world, though any of them are pushed out of their familiar scale. The two-story tall artwork hanging in the atrium of Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center borrows and mismatches elements from biology, achieving a familiar yet mysterious quality, at once friendly and alien.

Read as one element from far, the piece is in fact the sum of many sub-elements -- a network of bulbous and bone-like branches unified by a single smooth white. Composed of an intricately curvilinear singular surface, the piece itself is not a surface, but a three-dimensional subspace, triangular in plan and reaching upwards into a funnel-like shape.

 
Status: Built
Location: Orlando, FL, US

