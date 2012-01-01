London Dock's new owner St George has appointed Patel Taylor to work on the master-plan, buildings and landscape designs for the iconic former site of News International in Wapping.

At the heart of the scheme is a landscape proposal developed in collaboration with Allain Provost, consisting of a series of public gardens, connecting the various spaces and buildings within the site. We intend to complement these spaces with an exemplary residential led mixed-use scheme, with inspiration drawn from the area’s dockland heritage.

Having commenced the project in August 2012, a planning application was submitted ten months later in May 2013, with approval successfully obtained in January 2014. The project is currently under construction and has welcomed its first residents in December 2016.