Patel Taylor

Patel Taylor

London, GB

Courtyard Housing

By distilling the key elements of the traditional housing type of almshouses, Courtyard Housing meets the needs of its users whilst being of appropriate scale to the site and its surrounding context.

Following the two key components of almshouses, the housing surrounds a communal garden on three of its sides and the architecture is of an intimate and domestic scale. The houses are single storey with easy access to each typically south-facing private courtyards.

 
Status: Built
Location: Barking, GB

 

