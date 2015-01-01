The project at 30 Cannon Street was a comprehensive refurbishment that involved the sensitive rejuvenation of a listed building from the late seventies, bringing the office spaces up to current standards and considerably improving the working environment provided.

Our scheme included the reconstruction of the 5th and refurbishment of the 3rd floors to incorporate additional space as well as a new accessible roof terrace, with views of St Pauls, and the refurbishment of the main entrance lobby and new lift access to the roof garden.

The site sits within the St Paul’s Heights Policy Area which, while it imposed limitations to the extension, it also offered the opportunity to improve the view from the Golden Gallery at St Paul’s and simultaneously the outlook from the building’s roof terrace of the cathedral, the City of London, Tate Modern and beyond.

The terraces themselves are designed to provide an accessible recreational space and contribute to the biodiversity of the area, in response to Policy 5.11 Green Roofs and Development Site Environs of the Mayor’s London Plan.

The original building, was the former headquarters of Credit Lyonais, designed by Whinney, Son and Austen Hall and completed in 1977,. It was the first building in the UK to use glass reinforced concrete facade panels developed by Pilkington and Arup.

In early 2015, 30 Cannon Street was added to the National Heritage List for England as part of a group of 14 post-war office buildings.

By using the existing conditions and limitations to drive and inform the design whilst simultaneously seeking to enhance the working environment, the built heritage of the City and the building itself, 30 Cannon Street makes a considerable and innovative contribution to London’s economy.