Ockenden Road

This Victorian terrace house was fully refurbished and extended to provide new family living space. The relationship between the kitchen, dining room and garden was carefully considered to create naturally lit interior spaces opening out onto the newly landscaped garden. The window to the new study and the large expanse of glazed sliding doors improve the connection between the interior and exterior spaces.

This connection is further harnessed through the design of a new brickwork planter and barbeque area extending from the extension along the length of the garden. Timber storage boxes are inset into the brickwork and match the timber-clad extension. The timber is painted black to contrast with the existing building, whilst the scale and proportion of the timber slats are sized to match the London Stock brickwork. The crisp white window reveals that are distinctive of the existing building are translated into contrasting black aluminium reveals.