Hidden House is a new one storey dwelling in the centre of Clerkenwell Green Conservation Area, London. It’s difficult to find.

The home sits above former prison vaults belonging to the Clerkenwell House of Detention, built in 1847, and next to a former Victorian School, Kingsway Place. Both are Grade II listed buildings.

Previously occupied by a caretaker’s shed, the site is defined by a tall perimeter brick wall, in which the design carefully carves a space for the new residential dwelling, nestling itself respectfully next to and above its prominent neighbour, hidden from view – a primary consideration when considering any development on this extremely sensitive site.

The interior of the home is defined also as a perimeter wall of oak panelling, upon which sits a floating transparent punched roof, delineating living spaces below, bathed in light.

Ocular rooflights allow views to the sky and to the heavy decoration of the adjacent elevation of the former school building, whilst the vertical sliding doors in the front elevation reveal views into a large well-kept shared garden.

The small home enjoys two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a living/dining kitchen area with its own small private external space.

Hidden House successfully connects the residents to the landscape and sky and borrows the grandeur of the adjacent listed buildings to create an internal spatial monumentality.

The home is undoubtedly demure, a spatial delight hidden in the thickness of a listed building curtilage wall.