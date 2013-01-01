deDraft undertook the refurbishment of this attractive public house on the prestigious Kings Road, Chelsea. Formerly ‘The Imperial Arms’ the pub was a popular football pub due to its close proximity to Stamford Bridge. The client brief involved the reconfiguration of the interior to include a 50 seater restaurant to the rear served from a new bespoke kitchen whilst retaining the front of house bar and occasional drinking. The existing building has seen frequent alterations throughout its evolution and as a result the core services and finishes required urgent attention to allow the new establishment to function to its intended capacity.

The modernised, warm and welcoming ‘Imperial’ pub facing Kings Road has been stripped back to bare brickwork exposing the existing structure giving an industrial rawness. New furnishing and fittings in muted tones and suspended / wall mounted lighting freshen up the aesthetic and create a warmth throughout.

We are currently working on the conversion of the first floor residential flat to form a new private function room. These alterations fall under the next phase of works including the addition of a new planted metal staircase providing direct access to the spacious rear garden.

Completed. November 2013

Photography. Whitaker Studio