Bathurst Gardens – Kensal Green

The brief was to create an open plan living space to house a kitchen, dining area and space for the children to play, while also having a link with the garden. The client is the CEO of the The Green Building Council, so it was important for them, that the build was as ecological and sensitive as possible. A picture window is surrounded by a thick frame, which creates a window seat and a cover from the rain when open. The timber of the island is sourced from a local reclamation emporium and is made from upcycled old lab desks. Even the old gas tap holes are left to retain its story.

(Architecture + Interior Design – PEEK Architecture / Contractor – Nigel Jenkins)