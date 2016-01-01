_SW6 Lightwell House

This unique 19th century Lion House is located in an exclusive Fulham terrace. The main body of the building and its rear wing are carefully extended towards the rear and side in accordance with the historical constraints imposed by its heritage context. Extensive rooflights topping the extensions are utilised to expose newly open, contemporary interiors, capturing abundant natural light and opening carefully sculpted internal openings. An ample basement is connected to the upper levels both visually and physically through light wells, glass floors and staircases, thus opening spaces across levels and creating a flexible and welcoming family home environment.