Suburban Extension

Our clients approached us with a deceptively challenging project: design a contemporary addition to house a exercise room and swim spa, without making modifications to the existing home. With such a limited scope, we found ourselves looking overseas for inspiration. European preservation laws can be similarly restrictive, which results in new additions intentionally contrasting in style from the historic structure. With this approach in mind, we contrasted the horizontality of the Ranch House with a more vertical formal approach, which was emphasized by cladding the addition with a vertical wood rainscreen. The untreated cedar battens overlap the glazing, softening the material transitions, and form a screen along the edge of the property to provide privacy. The interior walls are marine grade plywood, carefully crafted to the quality of fine paneling.