Lauriston Road, SW19

We have won a significant planning consent from Merton Council, for a new-build house in Wimbledon, close to Wimbledon Common. The new house has a strong contemporary design and yet responds to the residential nature of the locality.

The roof and first floor of the house is to be clad in blue/black slate, sitting above a white brick plinth with columns.

The internal accommodation comprises large open-plan living areas on the ground floor, six bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus additional accommodation in the basement.