Editorial & News
Features News Events Competitions
Employment
Jobs Talent Finder Active Employers
Community
People Firms Blogs Forum Work Updates
Academia
Schools School Blogs Forum
About
About Archinect Advertising Contact Us Privacy Policy

Global Edition

Archinect
Giles Pike Architects

Giles Pike Architects

London, GB

anchor
4 more images  ↓

Lauriston Road, SW19

We have won a significant planning consent from Merton Council, for a new-build house in Wimbledon, close to Wimbledon Common. The new house has a strong contemporary design and yet responds to the residential nature of the locality.

The roof and first floor of the house is to be clad in blue/black slate, sitting above a white brick plinth with columns.

The internal accommodation comprises large open-plan living areas on the ground floor, six bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus additional accommodation in the basement.

 
 Read more

Status: Built
Location: London, GB
My Role: Architect

 

Back to Top  ↑Back to Project List...

Please wait... loading