Waechter Architecture

Waechter Architecture

Portland, OR

Sawtooth

Privacy, view and natural light were the 3 requirements that drove the design of this 8 unit apartment complex located on the eastern slope of Lake Oswego.  The solution was to create rooms with precisely one view window, one ambient light window and no other openings.  In this way, each room maintains privacy, focuses its attention on the framed river/ mountain view and is generously day-lit by a high clerestory window.  A sawtooth roof form was used to achieve this configuration. 

 
Status: Built
Location: Lake Oswego, OR, US

 

