The local and traditional as process and the context as a resource.

Audiovisual Communicator, cultural manager of musical events, free spirit and owner of a plot of 7x10 mt2 where you had to carry out the intervention, Oscar are looking for a shelter. The project was to capture the spirit not only creative of the occupying power, but by the way, is to rip that soul fragile, lightweight evanescent of small town.

The Entre Bloques House, located in Babahoyo, province of Ecuador, a city where the spaces are synonymous with narrowness, lack of ventilation, lack of lighting. Always the excuse is the lack of budget. The bet is to achieve a respite, a chance to build with few resources a solution that meets the real needs.

Its materiality constructive experience basic types of envelopes, using the composition as a tool of exploration. It is built with masonry concrete block with overlap, doors and windows of traditional archetypes in glass and metal, wood eaves transparent as a response to the need of enlightenment, and large windows to promote cross ventilation that will deal with the tropical climate of the region. The proposal includes the design of the furniture within the minimum royalties to save space and generate a helpful environment.

Define a response of housing, through different strategies such as the application of principles of sustainable design, use of local materials with low embodied energy and the participation of the local workforce. Still in the process of searching for ways to question the possibility of having a solution code closer to the reality and optimization of resources.

Entre Bloques House

•Location: Babahoyo, Ecuador

•Architect Intervener: José Fernando Gómez M

•Collaborators: Aparecida Argüello, Oscar Mora, Fausto Quiroz.

•Solar:70.0 sqm

•Year Project: 2017 •Photography: Juan Alberto Andrade & Cuqui Rodriguez / JAG Studio



