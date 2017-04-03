This week on Small Studio Snapshots, we talk with the founder of STAT Architecture, a New York City-based firm specializing in residential and mixed-use projects, who was motived by a desire to have true ownership over her work. And while the firm might be planning on staying small, they are currently looking to add a few more members to their team!

How many people are in your practice?

Two, sometimes three, for now – but looking to add one or two more people very soon.

Why were you originally motivated to start your own practice?

It just felt right and natural after all of these years of accumulating experience.

What hurdles have you come across?

Hiring has been more difficult and time consuming than I anticipated. Also, systems like group health insurance and 401(k)s are framed to cater to larger companies, which has been a challenge to navigate.

Is scaling up a goal or would you like to maintain the size of your practice?

Most of my work experience has been in a small firm and that is what I am most comfortable with, hence I cannot envision more than 5 to 7 people maximum at this point. Things may change, who knows?

What are the benefits of having your own practice?

I feel like I can design, steer and organize projects according to my vision and understanding, and I also feel a strong ownership of the work that I do.

And staying small?

In a small practice, there is a deeper connection with the projects, its various phases, the clients, and even your mistakes. You learn so much more and metaphorically, the distance between an idea and its realization feels closer than in a large firm with its various layers.