Founded in 1985 in Hartford, Connecticut, Amenta Emma Architects takes pride in being a firm where an individual can truly grow, says Project Manager and Associate Jenna M. McClure, with many of their current staff having started out as student interns.

With a diverse portfolio, Amenta Emma is working to expand their presence and work beyond their native New England, having recently opened a new office in New York. When it's time to hire, what does the firm expect from job candidates if they land an interview? Jenna M. McClure took a moment with Archinect to share just that, plus a little peek into the firm's office life.

1. What positions are most in-demand at your firm?

We are always searching for Project Architects with several years of experience as well as talented new graduates.

2. What are the three most important qualities for any new hire to have at your firm?

Candidates who are great communicators (both graphically and verbally), ambitious, and creative typically stand out to us.

3. What information do you expect potential candidates to know about your firm's practice and work?

At a minimum, we expect that a candidate has at least reviewed the information on our website – location of offices, project types, etc.

4. After reviewing their CV, what are you looking to learn about an applicant from an interview?

An interview is our opportunity to learn how an applicant presents him or herself, as well as how he or she may fit into the Amenta Emma office culture. We want to get a feel for the candidate’s personality and problem solving skills.

5. What do you say is the best thing about working for your firm? What is the most challenging thing?

We are a very collaborative firm that is always pushing ourselves as designers. Our goal is to work with clients who value design. A client who doesn’t place design as the highest priority can be a challenge.

6. What are some immediate “red flags” for you in applications?

A resume that shows significant bouncing from job to job is usually a cause for concern. Weak graphics, typos and grammatical mistakes are always serious “red flags”.

7. What’s the most common mistake candidates make when applying to work with you?

They oversell their design experience or personal contribution on projects.

8. What kind of technical skills are absolutely essential for applicants?

We prefer candidates who have previously worked in Revit; however, it is not a deal-breaker. We train all new hires, whether they come to us with Revit experience or not. Most critical is that there is evidence that an individual has the aptitude to learn Revit or other rendering / design software.

9. What kind of training do new hires undergo when they’re first starting?

New employees are paired with a peer to complete the on-boarding process, which includes an introduction to our network, new computer setup, and the logistics of the office. Our BIM Director provides Revit training to all new employees. Likewise, the Director of Technical Production also meets with each new employee to review the Amenta Emma standards.

10. Do you have an internship program? If so, briefly describe.

Many of our current staff members came to us first as student interns. We are continuously looking for talented co-op and summer interns. Our goal is to expose interns to as much of the working environment of the office as possible, which is great for them, but also gives us the opportunity to test their potential long-term employee skills and abilities.

11. What are three words that your employees might use to describe your firm?

Collaborative, Forward-thinking, Successful

12. When interviewing, how do you describe your company ethos? What part of your working environment do you promote with potential candidates?

We are a firm with high expectations; we push ourselves as designers, to educate our clients and to seek excellence in all that we do. The firm’s collaborative culture supports and promotes this philosophy and supports a culture that seeks excellence in all that we do.

13. What additional social activities do you do as an office?

Our “Fun Committee” plans a variety of events throughout the year, from a March Madness breakfast, complete with a mini-basketball shootout tournament, to ski outings. We hold regular happy hours and the firm plays in an architectural and engineering firm softball league. The firm also has an epic staff holiday party each year. Employees are transported to a different “top secret” destination that usually involves some form of an intraoffice competition, followed by great food and drinks.

14. If a candidate had the choice between you and another firm, what argument would you use to win them over?

We are a firm where an individual can truly grow. Employees, particularly those who are pro-active, are given tremendous responsibility and opportunity quickly. People’s talents and contributions are also recognized and rewarded.

15. How do you see your firm growing in the next five years?

Across the board, our practice groups – most notably our higher-ed, senior living and commercial studios – will continue to expand. Our Manhattan office, which recently opened allows us to expand our work in New York. Overall, we expect the firm to extend our reach beyond the region and have a national presence.

