You know their buildings—but how much do you know about the architects themselves? The Proust Questionnaire is a new series that gets up close and personal with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Named after the personality quiz favored by the great writer himself, the Proust Questionnaire is a timeless tool for getting to know often hard-to-read highers-up. Sometimes the most innocuous of questions can reveal quite a lot.

Last month, we talked with Daniel Libeskind. For this month's iteration, we're chatting with Thom Mayne, Pritzker Prize-winning principal of Morphosis.

Who is your favorite living architect?

Paffard Keatinge-Clay

Who is your favorite dead architect?

Lebbeus Woods

How would you describe the personality of your practice?

Talkative / Inquisitive

What is your practice’s main weakness?

Over-optimism

What is the trait that you appreciate most in a building?

Ambiguity / Complexity

What is the trait that you deplore most in a building?

Lifelessness

What is the trait that you most appreciate in an architect?

Humility

What is the trait that you most deplore in an architect?

Deplore is a strong word… I don’t appreciate a lack of humor

What is your favorite type of project to work on?

Filled with apparent conflicts

What does architectural happiness mean?

Contentment, Attainment, Completion

What does architectural misery mean?

Sleeplessness

Where would you most like to build (where you haven’t already)?

Bali

What is your favorite color?

Gray

What is your favorite flower?

Copa de Oro

What is your favorite bird?

“Walter” (Our late sun conure)

Who is your favorite poet?

E.E. Cummings

Who is your favorite artist?

Duchamp

When do you lie?

Can’t tell you

What talent would you most like to have?

Musical (saxophone)

What architectural strategies do you most overuse?

One — relying on reason

How would you like to die?

Peacefully with family