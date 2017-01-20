Directly following the inauguration of our new 45th president, whitehouse.gov received an overhaul. The most notable change was the complete deletion of the climate change page, which previously housed local, national, and international plans for combating climate change, as well as actions and goals of the previous administration. In this symbolic erasure, the new administration rejects climate change as a critical priority, denies the overwhelming evidence of human contribution to recent warming trends, and turns a blind eye to the critical research, policy, and international collaboration required in safeguarding our environment from significant long-term destruction.

As designers, what does this mean for us? We have yet to feel substantial governmental oversight on the built environment’s contribution to climate change, but a national administrative rejection of this impending reality signals extreme consequences that can only be met by incremental, targeted, and deliberate action. Any forward-thinking regulation on building energy consumption and greenhouse emissions seems an impossibility, even an absurdity, within the context of this administration’s first digital move.

As such, under this administration, we must call our peers to embrace the republican ideal of local control over government regulation--- not in a political sense, but a practical one. If we are led on a national level by climate denial, we must act on the hyper-local within our own firms and our own projects to radically challenge this rejection of reality. The built environment accounts for an estimated one-third of total greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere, and 40 percent of global energy use [1]. We have in our hands an incredible responsibility as professionals to not only acknowledge this immense contribution but to do our very best to mitigate and reduce this impact through our everyday actions.

What is your firm doing? What are you, as a designer, a project architect, a principal, doing to shape your work’s impact on our carbon emissions, our climate? It is incredibly clear that regulation on the built environment and climate change contributors will not be an active force over the coming years, but now, more than ever, our professional actions will shape the future health and sustainability of this nation and world. You, as an individual, are responsible. The lines you draw, the materials you specify, the walls you dream up must carry a new weight--- one that assumes the responsibility of a long-term vision for the wellbeing of this planet. Climate change is real, and each and every way you influence the built environment will, in turn, shape our collective future in a carbon-laden landscape.

Outside, governmental powers may reject the hard facts of climate change, but as a designer, it is your daily responsibility to build as a form of activism. Embody your dissent through works of architecture that go beyond the insufficient codes and meager energy requirements to inspire both through space and environmental innovation. Surround this country’s people with stunning projects that make them see the evidence of a greater humanitarian awareness and an environmental promise-- a rejection of the obtuse political landscape and an embrace of the current alarming climate reality of this world.

Katherine Stege is a dual master degree candidate in her final year, pursuing a Master of Architecture from the Yale School of Architecture and a Master of Environmental Management from the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies.