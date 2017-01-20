In Focus is Archinect's series of features dedicated to profiling the photographers who help make the work of architects look that much better. What has attracted them to architecture? How do they work? What type of equipment do they use? What do they think about seeing their work in blogs? In this feature, we talk to London and Scandinavia-based photographer Marc Goodwin.

What is your relationship with architecture? What drew you to architecture, as a photographer?

Architecture has been an obsession since 2001. I was at Goldsmiths , in London, working on an MA and everything I read about and photographed was connected to architecture. After that I studied architecture in Barcelona and Helsinki. A recently completed PhD about architectural photography and world tour shooting architecture studios has only made the obsession worse!

Describe how you work... who are your clients?

Most of my clients are architects. Sometimes people contact me, sometimes I contact them. Often we are introduced. Most of my friends are either architects or photographers, so it can’t be helped really.

Do you mostly work in a specific region? What is your travel schedule like?

I’ve worked for people throughout Europe and recently in China. I have been traveling constantly for just over a year (ever since I finished writing my PhD). The longest I have spent in one place is a month during that period, and I’ve done over a hundred shoots this year. I did my BA in the US and would really like to shoot there next – it’s been too long.

What is your goal when capturing buildings in photographs?

Attention to the particular atmosphere of the place, project and initial brief together with an attempt to focus and transmit some of that in a photograph. I like to see what is special about a site including the weather and anything going on there at the time as well as understand what the project means to the architect and what they hope to get from a set of images.

What are your thoughts about including people in your photos? Is it important to photograph a building in use, or by itself?

It is important to have a range of photographs to tell the story of a building or particular company. I am opposed to any kind of dogma that states there is only one way to do something. I think it can be really good if an individual limits him/herself like that, because it produces an individual interpretation. But not if everyone is reading from the same songbook – then you get an empty convention.

What are your favorite pieces of equipment?

I have a WRS 1200 that I use with a newly acquired Hasselblad CVF – 50C digital back. That is my kit of choice together with a set of 3 Schneider lenses. And the back on a SWC is the worlds greatest travel camera.

Do you work alone?

Most of the time I work alone. Photography is kind of a a quiet, meditative thing for me. It is one of the many things I like about architectural photography. But I recently shot a set of architecture studios in Paris with Mathieu Fiol, a talented interiors photographer with whom I’m opening an office in Paris. And at the moment I am shooting a set of studios in Korea with artist Felix Nybergh.

How do you feel about seeing your photographs on blogs and websites?

I love it. Publications take so long when they have to go to print. The constant churn of the internet is great for anyone who loves photography and architecture. The balance between online and print publications is a great improvement on the way things used to be.

Marc Goodwin - Bio:

Marc Goodwin is an architectural photographer, writer and teacher. He was born in London and has since lived in Spain, Finland, France and the United States. He currently divides his time between London and the Nordics. His photos have been published in five books commissioned by architects as well as a city guide to Barcelona. He has participated as a photographer in several publications, among them Archdaily, Wallpaper, Domus, JA+U, The Finnish Architectural Review, Sveriges Arkitekter, AD, Mas Context, Wall St Journal, Dezeen, Dwell and Detail. Marc has recently published his doctoral thesis Architecture's Discursive Space: Photography. He is currently touring the world shooting architecture studios. He is represented by Arcaid (London) and has been represented in the past by Bamboo (Barcelona) and Blob (Milan).

You can find more of Marc Goodwin's work here.