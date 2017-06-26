Tijuana as a Galaxy of constellations

Into the second week of the research, series of constellations are fast emerging. We have located about two dozens already. Tijuana is like a galaxy with endless stories. A young city already rich in urban archeology.

Here is a Constellation Colosio to give you a sample of constellar structures we are looking for. IE: The route ambulance took PRI presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio to the emergency hospital where he was pronounced dead in 1994, (in red.)

Assassination[Wikipedia]

At 5:05 PM PST, on 23 March 1994, at a campaign rally in Lomas Taurinas, a poor neighborhood of Tijuana, Baja California, Colosio was shot in the head with a .38 Special from a few centimeters distance and nearby a person recording a video. Colosio collapsed, and was subsequently rushed to the city's main hospital, after plans to fly him to an American hospital across the border were canceled. His death was announced a few hours later, amid contradicting eyewitness reports that remain to this day.

The shooter, Mario Aburto Martínez, was arrested at the site and never wavered from his story that he had acted alone. Nonetheless, many theories still surround Colosio's assassination. The authorities were criticized for their poor handling of Aburto, having shaved, bathed and given him a prison haircut before showing him to the media, which started rumors about whether that man, who looked so different from the one arrested, was really the murderer. Colosio received three bullet wounds, and it was never clear if they could have been done by a single person or not. The case was officially closed after many different prosecutors investigated it, but after the many mishandlings of the investigation and contradictory versions, the controversy continues. Aburto remains imprisoned at the high-security La Palma facility in Almoloya de Juárez.

On 18 November 1994, Diana Laura Riojas, the wife of Colosio, died while she was investigating on her own the murder of her husband; officially she died from pancreatic cancer.





