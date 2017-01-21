MaMuCre (pr. mah-moo-cray) def. Math Music Creation; the generation of everything produced.

If you disagree, acclimatize yourself with existence. Marcus Vitruvius Pollio (Vitruvius), the ancient Roman Architect, proclaimed that a structure must exhibit the three qualities of firmitas, utilitas and venustas; meaning that it must be solid, useful and beautiful. These are sometimes termed the Vitruvian Triad and today these are loosely translated that great constructions must have form, function or structure. The actual tripartite makeup of any mass, shall apply to everything as follows:

A - Foundation; Basis

B - Middle; Story/Point

C - Top; Finale

Examples:

Classical Columns: A - Base, B - Shaft, C - Capital

EDM Song Structure: A - Intro, B - Hook/Melody, C - Breakdown

Sushi: A - Rice, B - Fish, C - Soy Sauce

Cell: A - Plasma Membrane, B - Cytoplasm, C - Nucleus

A Story: A - Characters, B - Confilict, C - Resolution

In simplest form, every object is derived from a complex arrangement of elements called formulae. Formula can be defined as general construct of a relationship between given quantities. In written form, this is done by expressing information symbolically. I went to an concert and listened to an orchestra perform a Mahler Symphony No. 1 which was formulated in 1888. 129 years later, all of these orchestra members played their respective sheet music accordingly. Although, this piece has likely been played thousands of times at varying levels of performers, it is the written formulae of the composer himself who dictates precisely what and how the piece shall be played; from there, chaos can take place. In this specific case, the conductor, navigates the orchestra sections to ensure this obligation is carried out by all members. In many cases, such goal will get lost by one's desire of interpretation; be extremely careful here.

Betty Crocker conveniently prints their ready mix baked tested recipes on the back of their respective boxes so even the lamest of home chefs simply can not F-it up. However, it often goes awry due to several failures by the performer:

#1 - Measure: The preeminent rule in baking is precision. One may shave mere seconds off of the given process by not measuring quantities, while taking on the tremendous risk that the final product in the end can be severely compromised; sometimes to the point of no return. The product was already tested, and the precision of the formula is already printed on the box to follow.

#2 - Creativity: Everything must have a form of ingenuity, but one must understand all impacts when defying a system already in place before any type of recourse is attempted. Adding a fudge glaze topping on top of the already baked product nets little effect to the baked good (other than bonus flavoring, aesthetic decor, minimal weight addition, and an extra calorie boost). However, adding chocolate shavings into the mix (if not called for) before baking will require a different baking time and/or heat. Not utilizing the correctly sized baking vessel would have similar effect, as will greasing the pan with oil vs. butter, etc.

If both errors were made, I would highly question why the pre-packaged ready mix item was utilized to begin with and one didn't elect to make the entire item from scratch.

If the bass player played his notes pianissimo in the beginning of the 3rd movement he would fail at both #1 and #2. Mahler would have been pissed, as would the conscious listener who paid for the performance with expectations accordingly.

As in any project, take an idea, study precedents, formulate all parts required into a composition, and arrange them. Test and evaluate the variations. Make decisions, edit, refine and execute. All parts shall always be harmonious and achieve the ambition or point without ever losing grasp of your original conception. When done, share it and live with it.

Not everything has to be written however. In fact, many things are created through trial and error; ballsy but often the outcome of some of the best shi+ we have today. Once testing is perfected, the formula is only then documented for future reference. For non-purists, this reference is later utilized and tweaked slightly and remade. Sometimes this happens over and over again to the point where the original object is completely lost into a pile of sh+ and all credibility gets lost in entirety. In other cases, the original formula remains as is, and is forever referenced not only by the originator, but by the users themselves, as a base scheme for maybe completely new objects. Once fundamental principles are known about an object, possibilities can be limitless; wine producing, design-build construction, jam sessions, paintings, Kung fu, etc.

Screenplays are expressed through a series of scenes comprised of parts, which in turn are portrayed by actors who fill such roles. After this completed series is arranged together and executed on, it can be called a film. The same processes would apply when my grandmother made paella, Rome was built, elections are won, families are made, Carl Cox's closing set at Ushuaia was played, lunar eclipses, market crashes, traffic jams, bank heists, and everything else that can exist or occur. Carpenters build stud framing which create houses (A), which create blocks (B), which create neighborhoods (C), which create townships (D), which create cities (E), which create states (F), which create countries (G), which create regions (H), which create worlds (I), etc. Buried with in this matrix, there are many subdivisions (ie. C627, H128981, etc.) which represent variables incurred as described in #1 and #2 above. Although I would express ABCDEFGHI... as a boilerplate for this creation I will call "Continuation," this groundwork has been, and will always be, transposed through development:

AGHI - ? Oymyakon, RUS

AE201F45HI - ? Barrow, AL USA

A55094DHI - ? Bali, IDN

A11C203E991G830102923HI - ? Innsbruck, AUS

XTSHS - ? Neptune yr. 2680

Whatever any given place is today, may be re-coded tomorrow, and is subject to constant change:

- The recent US presidential election, that portrayed the divide between city and country.

- Catastrophic effects of global warming are being felt from the deserts of Darfur.

- Brexit impact on Europe

- Etc.

The Shangri-La place of existence is an eternal journey as is anything that is made.