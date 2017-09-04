Archinect2017-09-04T05:28:45-04:00https://archinect.com/news/article/150025952/examining-buffalo-architecture-through-film-at-ub
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/vw/vwk5w0o932bs1f02.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/vw/vwk5w0o932bs1f02.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/vw/vwk5w0o932bs1f02.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/vw/vwk5w0o932bs1f02.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><em><p>Yamazaki’s residency is part of the program’s ambitious and multi-dimensional schedule for 2017-18 that opened in April with New York City-based composer Laura Kaminsky and virtual artist Rebecca Allen and continued with Brazilian percussionist Cyro Baptista in July, which included the unveiling of “Beat Blossom,” Buffalo sculptor Shasti O’Leary Soudant’s public art installation in the Percussion Garden of Artpark, in Lewiston, New York.</p></em><br /><br /><p>As part of its <a href="https://www.buffalo.edu/cai.html" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Creative Arts Initiative (CAI)</a>, the University at Buffalo will have <a href="http://www.rimayamazaki.com/about/biocv/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Rima Yamazaki</a>, an independent documentary filmmaker specializing in contemporary art and architecture, in residence Sep 1 to Oct 31.</p>
<p>Yamazaki directs, films and edits all of her work. Her new documentary on Buffalo architecture will examine architectural masterpieces and abandoned houses, preservation and demolition through a personal observational style that is centered around reflecting on the arts. “I’d like to reveal something that cannot be expressed in words. This is to be a cinematic study on the relationship between architecture, society and people,” says Yamazaki, “Architecture can be a treasure or a burden to a city. A building is a big expensive thing, not only to build, but also to maintain. It’s not just a place for people to live and work; it also reflects the society and people’s lives.”</p>
On Wednesday, Sep 13, from 6-7:30 pm, UB will host a screening and a discussion of Yamazaki's 2010 film.
Ten Top Images on Archinect's "Kitchen Spaces" Pinterest Board Archinect2017-09-01T18:02:00-04:00>2017-09-01T18:04:19-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/aj/aje67wps1i2pr93e.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/aj/aje67wps1i2pr93e.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/aj/aje67wps1i2pr93e.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/aj/aje67wps1i2pr93e.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p>In case you haven't checked out <a href="http://pinterest.com/archinect/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Archinect's Pinterest</a> boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect <a href="http://archinect.com/firms" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Firm</a> and <a href="http://archinect.com/people" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">People</a> profiles.</p>
<p>Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board <a href="https://www.pinterest.com/archinect/kitchen-spaces/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><em>Kitchen Spaces</em></a>.</p>
<figure><p><a href="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/es/esiapc3tha9aix2q.jpg?w=1028" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/es/esiapc3tha9aix2q.jpg?w=514"></a></p></figure><p>↑ <a href="https://archinect.com/narofsky/project/a-tailor-s-house" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">A Taylor's House</a> in Old Westbury, NY by <a href="https://archinect.com/narofsky" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Narofsky Architecture</a></p>
<figure><p><a href="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/e6/e6293u68tmt0ukwp.jpg?w=1028" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/e6/e6293u68tmt0ukwp.jpg?w=514"></a></p></figure><p>↑ <a href="https://archinect.com/eyster/project/hollywood-hills-box-house" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Hollywood Hills Box House</a> in Los Angeles, CA by <a href="https://archinect.com/aearchitecture" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">ae architecture</a>; Photo: Josh Lieberman<br></p>
<figure><p><a href="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/hf/hf8b3rt75m0c67vz.jpg?w=1028" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/hf/hf8b3rt75m0c67vz.jpg?w=514"></a></p></figure><p>↑ <a href="https://archinect.com/firms/project/149999615/paper-mill-studios/149999618" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Paper Mill Studios</a> in London, UK by <a href="https://archinect.com/firms/cover/149999615/gresford-architects" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Gresford Architects</a>; Photo: French+Tye<br></p>
<figure><p><a href="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/1c/1c2iaayniotpylgm.jpg?w=1028" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/1c/1c2iaayniotpylgm.jpg?w=514"></a></p></figure><p>↑ <a href="http://archinect.com/shift/project/matryoshka-house" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Matryoshka House</a> in Rotterdam, Netherlands by <a href="http://archinect.com/shift" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">shift architecture urbanism</a>; Photo: NoortjeKnulst<br></p>
<figure><p><a href="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/5h/5htkd60m1eeyfefx.jpg?w=1028" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/5h/5htkd60m1eeyfefx.jpg?w=514"></a></p></figure><p>↑ <a href="http://archinect.com/piercyandcompany/project/kew-house" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">House</a> in Kew Green, UK by <a href="http://archinect.com/piercyandcompany" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Piercy&Company</a>; Photo: Jack Hobhouse<br></p>
<figure><p><a href="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/h5/h5n9ii9n8rtje657.jpg?w=1028" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/h5/h5n9ii9n8rtje657.jpg?w=514"></a></p></figure><p>↑ <a href="https://archinect.com/SHED/project/residential" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Residential</a> by <a href="https://archinect.com/SHED" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">SHED Architecture and Design</a></p>
<figure><p><a href="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/0e/0ec4qprmw2qqdagz.jpg?w=1028" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/0e/0ec4qprmw2qqdagz.jpg?w=514"></a></p></figure><p>↑ <a href="https://archinect.com/studiozung/project/atelier-216" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Atelier 216</a> in Amagansett, NY by <a href="https://archinect.com/studiozung" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Studio Zung</a>; Photo: Adrian Gaut<br></p>
<figure><p><a href="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/ib/ibzazo0n73zp9k72.jpg?w=1028" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/ib/ibzazo0n73zp9k72.jpg?w=514"></a></p></figure><p>↑ <a href="https://archinect.com/on_architecture/project/min-hwi-jeong" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Min Hwi Jeong</a> in Ulsan, South Korea by <a href="https://archinect.com/on_architecture" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">On Architecture INC.</a>; Photo: Joonhwan Yoon<br></p>
↑ Modern Mews in London, UK by Coffey Architects
Examining the Housing Crisis—a book and a film Anastasia Tokmakova2017-09-01T15:46:00-04:00>2017-09-01T15:46:31-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/6q/6qow2m7n1phpyqef.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/6q/6qow2m7n1phpyqef.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/6q/6qow2m7n1phpyqef.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/6q/6qow2m7n1phpyqef.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><em><p>Housing has instead become one of the primary drivers of global capitalism, through commodification and financialization, making its function as real estate more important than its use as lived, space. It is the result of spatial developments being market-driven. Madden and Marcuse: “housing is not produced and distributed for dwelling at all,” but “as a commodity to enrich the few.”</p></em><br /><br /><p>The German documentary <em>City for Sale</em> that came out last year and the recently released book <em>In Defense of Housing</em> are the perfect match for anyone who wants to learn about the broken nature of housing markets, the crisis currently happening in all big cities worldwide.</p>
City for Sale consists of interviews taken over a course of 4 years, where the author, Andreas Wilcke, accompanies real estate agents and investors during their daily routine and films tenants struggling to cope with the situation, providing the viewers with an opportunity to experience the turnaround of a whole city virtually at first hand.

In Defense of Housing by David Madden and Peter Marcuse, too, is full of examples from both sides of the story, where personal property are examined as both categories–shelter, safety, identity for the general population versus investment and a supplemental source of income for the lucky few. The book also demonstrates examples of numerous cities and countries, detailing destructive practices.
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/u3/u3rmikmz59um994p.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/u3/u3rmikmz59um994p.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/u3/u3rmikmz59um994p.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/u3/u3rmikmz59um994p.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p>Out of <a href="http://bustler.net/news/5738/six-finalist-teams-for-the-quad-2017-competition-announced" target="_blank">six finalist proposals</a>, “[re]ACTIVE]” by Artem Batuyev, Timothy Choi, Joel McCullough, Sinead Gallivan, Abigail Jones, and Danielle Lax of Gensler Boston was named the winner of <a href="http://bustler.net/competitions/5238/the-quad-a-design-competition-to-create-a-sustainable-social-space" target="_blank">The Quad 2017 competition</a>. Organized by WHAT'S IN, the international competition sought a sustainably designed architectural installation that will serve as a social gathering space during the yearly ArchitectureBoston Expo in November. Last year, KiKi ARCHi won the competition with <a href="http://bustler.net/news/5152/kiki-archi-s-folding-paper-wins-the-quad-competition" target="_blank">“Folding Paper”</a>.</p><p>The winning team will now get to see [re]ACTIVE become a reality in time for ABX. Two runner-up titles went to “Colored Pavilion” and “Mirror Mirror”.<br></p><p>Check out the winning and runner-up proposals below.</p>
https://archinect.com/news/bustler/5916/revisiting-the-career-of-portland-architectural-icon-john-yeon-in-the-quest-for-beauty-exhibitRevisiting the career of Portland architectural icon John Yeon in the “Quest for Beauty” exhibitJustine Testado2017-09-01T14:30:00-04:00>2017-09-01T14:30:08-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/xl/xlquacauydu3lfqa.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/xl/xlquacauydu3lfqa.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/xl/xlquacauydu3lfqa.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/xl/xlquacauydu3lfqa.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p>It's the final weekend for the <a href="http://bustler.net/events/9513/quest-for-beauty-the-architecture-landscapes-and-collections-of-john-yeon" target="_blank">“Quest for Beauty: The Architecture, Landscapes, and Collections of John Yeon”</a> at the Portland Art Museum. The retrospective looks back on the career of architect John Yeon, who is best known for his residential designs that left a lasting impact in his native Portland, and brought global attention to Pacific Northwest modernism. </p>
In order to avoid historic listing, developer destroys Jacobean ceiling Mackenzie Goldberg2017-09-01T14:19:00-04:00>2017-09-01T14:19:46-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/fr/froaq4xrohhwfuiz.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/fr/froaq4xrohhwfuiz.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/fr/froaq4xrohhwfuiz.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/fr/froaq4xrohhwfuiz.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p>In order to avoid being listed by Historic England, a developer recently demolished an ornate Jacobean pendant ceiling at one of their sites. Previously a hotel and bar, the owners, Midas Properties/G&E Baio Ltd, had a planning application to subdivide and convert the building into student flats that was currently under review. </p>
<p>The property—15 Small Street—is located in <a href="https://archinect.com/news/tag/131352/bristol" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Bristol</a>, a town best known for its examples of Georgian and Victorian architecture though having been a medieval and 17th-century city as well, there are fine examples of Jacobean works deserving of preservation. Bristol's Conservation Advisory Panel had applied last week for the building to become spot-listed. </p>
Historic England was in the process of assessing the building, but had been unable to arrange access with the owners, who were also deferring scheduled site visits by Bristol City Council planning officers. In the interim, the developer was able to demolish the almost 400-year old ceiling.

Historic England described the action as "unacceptable."
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has awarded contracts for Border Wall prototypes Anastasia Tokmakova2017-09-01T14:14:00-04:00>2017-09-01T14:25:27-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/ca/caq0y30f1mrazwkm.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/ca/caq0y30f1mrazwkm.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/ca/caq0y30f1mrazwkm.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/ca/caq0y30f1mrazwkm.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><em><p>First, given their robust physical characteristics, like, reinforced concrete, between 18-30 feet high, the concrete border wall prototypes are designed to deter illegal crossings in the area in which they are constructed.
Second, the concrete border wall prototypes will allow CBP to evaluate the potential for new wall and barrier designs that could complement the wall and barrier designs we have used along the border over the last several years.</p></em><br /><br /><p>On Thursday, CBP announced that it had awarded contracts to build several 30-foot-high concrete wall prototypes, which are supposed to inform future design standards and will likely continue to evolve to meet the U.S. Border Patrol’s requirements. <br></p>
<p>The four companies that will build the prototypes —<a href="http://www.caddell.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> Caddell Construction Company of Montgomery</a>, Ala.; <a href="http://www.fisherind.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Fisher Sand and Gravel Company of Tempe</a>, Ariz.; <a href="http://www.texassterling.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Texas Sterling Construction Company of Houston</a>, Tex.; and <a href="http://www.wgyates.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">W. G. Yates & Sons Construction Company of Philadelphia</a>, Miss. — received contracts between $400,000 and $500,000 each. </p>
<p>“The border wall prototypes and designs will complement other tools we employ to secure our borders,” said Ronald D. Vitiello, acting deputy commissioner at Customs and Border Protection.</p>
The NYT reports that "Homeland Security officials have also asked that a wall be at least somewhat aesthetically pleasing, at least from the American side, according to contracting documents."
Win “The Structure of Design: An Engineer’s Extraordinary Life in Architecture” by Leslie E. Robertson! Anastasia Tokmakova2017-09-01T12:00:00-04:00>2017-08-31T20:47:11-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/1f/1ffnzsufxfzp9i7w.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/1f/1ffnzsufxfzp9i7w.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/1f/1ffnzsufxfzp9i7w.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/1f/1ffnzsufxfzp9i7w.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p>“The Structure of Design: An Engineer's Extraordinary Life in Architecture” examines the long career of Leslie Earl Robertson, one of the most celebrated structural engineers in modern architecture. Thanks to publisher <a href="http://www.monacellipress.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">The Monacelli Press</a>, Archinect is giving away five copies of the book to our readers! Read on for more about the book.</p>
<p>In this personal and accessible chronicle of the engineer's innovative career, Robertson details the partnerships and problem-solving that have forged classics of modern architecture including the IBM buildings in Pittsburgh and Seattle, the World Trade Center in New York, AT&T Headquarters in New York, the Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, the Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong, the Suzhou Museum, the Miho Museum Bridge, and the Shanghai World Financial Center. <br></p>
Among other key projects, this book delves into the extensive collaborations with titans of architectural practice, as well as leading sculptors of the 20th century.
1st Prize Aviapolis Urban Blocks by MANDAWORKS AB MANDAWORKS2017-09-01T06:11:00-04:00>2017-09-01T15:13:01-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/0j/0jfgiyt8nlrq27iu.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/0j/0jfgiyt8nlrq27iu.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/0j/0jfgiyt8nlrq27iu.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/0j/0jfgiyt8nlrq27iu.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p><strong>Where the World Meet Finalnd</strong></p>
<p>Aviapolis is a gateway from Finland to the world. 20 million passengers will pass through the bustling Helsinki-Vantaa air-traffic hub in 2020. The airport introduces a rich cultural exchange to Aviapolis and forms a junction where local life meets global flows. There are consequences for this richness, the airport’s air traffic generates a great amount of waste that degrades the local environment. <br></p>
<p>Our proposal for the first development phase of Aviapolis enhances the area’s potential for hosting culture and lifestyle exchange, while addressing the environmental challenges through innovative circular and collective systems. Where the world meets Finland a new vibrant and resilient city district will rise.</p>
<p><strong><br></strong></p>
<p><strong>The Aviapolis Circular Community</strong></p>
The first development phase will be a pilot project for the Aviapolis project and requires a strong emphasis on community and circularity. By constructing a resource efficient neighbourhood that is connected to the world.
Brutalist block repurposed for 21st century Royal Docks workspaces Abigail Banfield2017-09-01T01:29:00-04:00>2017-08-31T20:29:44-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/et/etmflxp77idora2a.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/et/etmflxp77idora2a.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/et/etmflxp77idora2a.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/et/etmflxp77idora2a.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p>A former beer factory in the Royal Docks is set to become London’s newest creative workspace hub, which will open later this year. The Silver Building, from SODA and Nick Hartwright, will be one of the first elements of the Royal Docks’ regeneration, which will continue throughout the next 15 years.</p>
<p><a href="https://archinect.com/news/tag/87928/brutalism" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Brutalism</a> is quickly becoming one of London's most celebrated styles, with the love for these post-war concrete structures growing over recent years. This project will build on the city’s hunger for not only iconic modernist buildings, but for creative spaces.
</p><figure><p><a href="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/7a/7azwhn1cnfn8ox3h.jpg?w=1028" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/7a/7azwhn1cnfn8ox3h.jpg?w=514"></a></p><figcaption>Photo Credit: Agnese Sanvito, Luke O’Donovan</figcaption></figure><p>The project bears the hallmarks of most regeneration hubs in London, providing cafes, galleries, function rooms, breakout spaces, studios, and workshops. The importance of these community-friendly creative hubs within London cannot be ignored; this project is a great solution to the scarcity of available workspaces for start-ups and small businesses in the city. With 50,000 square-foot...</p>
https://archinect.com/news/bustler/5914/zaha-hadid-architects-to-masterplan-tallinn-s-old-city-harbor-2030-redevelopmentZaha Hadid Architects to masterplan Tallinn's Old City Harbor 2030 redevelopmentJustine Testado2017-08-31T20:31:00-04:00>2017-09-01T18:09:14-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/ik/ikutuqzj22vgjtut.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/ik/ikutuqzj22vgjtut.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/ik/ikutuqzj22vgjtut.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/ik/ikutuqzj22vgjtut.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p>As the main entry point to Estonia for countless ferries and cruise ships every year, Tallinn’s Old City Harbor will soon undergo major reconstruction and development until 2030. Out of three finalist teams, Zaha Hadid Architects had the winning proposal to develop the port's 2030 Masterplan. The Port of Tallinn launched the competition last year to find the most fitting long-term solution that will: serve as the basis for property development in the port area, improve the port's connectivity with the surrounding city, and transform the area into an accessible, vibrant urban space.</p>
https://archinect.com/news/article/150025679/trump-administration-scraps-obama-s-local-hiring-program
Trump administration scraps Obama's Local Hiring Program Anastasia Tokmakova2017-08-31T20:26:00-04:00>2017-08-31T15:26:50-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/zk/zke8717ztxiafzg8.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/zk/zke8717ztxiafzg8.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/zk/zke8717ztxiafzg8.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/zk/zke8717ztxiafzg8.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><em><p>The program was tested in states like New York, California, Texas, Illinois and Pennsylvania and involved viaduct construction, pavement rehabilitation and highway development projects. The study was extended for five years in January, just before President Trump took office.
Advocates of local employment allowances say hiring from the neighborhood helps offset longstanding racial and gender imbalances in the construction industry.</p></em><br /><br /><p>The Trump administration is relinquishing another Obama-era regulatory provision, which was proposed in 2015 aiming to allow cities to set aside work for local residents on federally funded public works projects. No reason has been given for the Department of Transportation termination of the initiative, set to take effect tomorrow,</p>
Architecture & Film; A conversation with Kogonada and Kyle Bergman Paul Petrunia2017-08-31T17:58:00-04:00>2017-09-02T16:39:40-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/g7/g7huujmcrnduv7pa.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/g7/g7huujmcrnduv7pa.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/g7/g7huujmcrnduv7pa.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/g7/g7huujmcrnduv7pa.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p>On this week's show we talk to <a href="http://kogonada.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Kogonada</a>, the writer and director of the critically-acclaimed film <a href="https://www.columbusthemovie.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Columbus</a>, and Kyle Bergman, founder of the <a href="http://adfilmfest.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Architecture & Design Film Festival</a>. </p>
<figure><p><a href="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/1s/1s3c3gc4mavc9qhv.jpg?w=1028" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/1s/1s3c3gc4mavc9qhv.jpg?w=514"></a></p><figcaption>Left: Kogonada, Photo by Kyle Flubacker; Right: Kyle Bergman</figcaption></figure><p>Our conversation with Kogonada touches on his <a href="http://kogonada.com/archive" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">inspirations and video-essay work</a> prior to this spectacular debut feature-length film (currently <a href="https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/columbus_2017/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">98% on Rotten Tomatoes</a>!), his experience growing up in a midwest immigrant household and his passion for bringing architecture to film. </p>
<p>Kyle Bergman, who is also a practicing architect, shares his backstory behind the Architecture & Design Film Festival, and tells us about some of the very exciting new films that will be screening at the upcoming festivals in <a href="http://adfilmfest.com/site/tr2017" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Whitefish, Montana in September</a> and <a href="http://adfilmfest.com/site/ny2017" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">NYC in November</a>.</p>
<p>Listen to "Architecture & Film":</p>
iTunes: Click here to listen, and click the "Subscribe" button below the logo to automatically download new episodes.
Apple Podcast App (iOS): click here to subscribe
https://archinect.com/news/bustler/5913/six-of-britain-s-ugliest-new-buildings-shortlisted-for-carbuncle-cup-2017Six of Britain's ugliest new buildings shortlisted for Carbuncle Cup 2017Justine Testado2017-08-31T15:28:00-04:00>2017-08-31T15:28:33-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/4i/4i5b1xtxhshbcxc3.JPG?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/4i/4i5b1xtxhshbcxc3.JPG?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/4i/4i5b1xtxhshbcxc3.JPG?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/4i/4i5b1xtxhshbcxc3.JPG?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p>Which building will take home the 2017 <a href="http://bustler.net/news/tags/carbuncle-cup/214972" target="_blank">Carbuncle Cup</a>? Earlier this week, UK-based <a href="http://bdonline.co.uk" target="_blank">BD Magazine</a> announced six shortlisted projects that are still in the running for the “prize”. Established by BD, the yearly competition crowns one project as “Britain's worst new building” from the last 12 months. Unsurprisingly, the contest has stirred up controversy in Europe for the way it singles out architecture firms and shames them.</p><p>Judged by a jury panel with consideration of BD readers' feedback, the six shortlisters “suffer from a range of sins”, as BD Magazine writes. These blunders include overwhelming “statement” buildings, incoherent form, overdevelopment, and plain ol' gaudiness, among other factors. The shortlisted projects are:</p><ul><li>Nova Victoria by PLP Architecture</li><li>Preston Railway Station Butler Street Entrance by AHR</li><li>Greetham Street Student Halls, Portsmouth by Cooley Architects</li><li>8 Somers Road, Malvern by Vivid Architects</li><li>Circus West, Battersea Power Station, London by Simpson Haugh</li><li>Park Plaza Lo...</li></ul>
Derek Hoeferlin wins inaugural Designing Resilience in Asia International Competition Liam Otten2017-08-31T15:19:00-04:00>2017-08-31T15:21:14-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/88/88h7hkd2ix02b2ig.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/88/88h7hkd2ix02b2ig.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/88/88h7hkd2ix02b2ig.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/88/88h7hkd2ix02b2ig.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p><a href="https://archinect.com/news/article/137817182/the-continental-compact-an-honorable-mention-in-dry-futures-speculative-category" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Derek Hoeferlin</a>, associate professor of architecture in the <a href="https://archinect.com/schools/cover/17418/washington-university-in-st-louis" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts</a> at Washington University in St. Louis, along with research assistants Jess Vanecek and Rob Birch, both master’s degree candidates in the Sam Fox School, has won <a href="http://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=0014JMlNTD8OkdTF7Py7XHUlP3pI_8z4R9WTTJlEru-Z2pi5pUAe1TY4VwQBCRiAY4BoCMf_U2kIuHQ8PsfFfOvyJw1dGYj5WcTaTezVn58oKMYq6l9wb2kbsCff7lM2f0lCTpLjePU1GKZbXe4OeWNHAmNEb4qopXWm8iyrIsXj6Cp7i9iCt2GTj1k-KzhzIesyH-H45BxtCUTzlC1Q_epxoAH-RbVgEiS_5DcydRnl8PBlqeEpGDBr7Qrl5-GaOSxsCcU10e28icRduNpWw2u38UKmUBBwJKKvHNKHRBtLARVBVOFgIXhQNSuf5k4IBIBQx5fIWHwqzU=&c=Y3-0My6A7rWv7-thxB2MczDZdgOfF_Vh3631lJHc4Vh6paJ3FzXv8Q==&ch=9QCbuOm85Njw2-GLLIEjWPGViseSMEaoB9h-DDyxNL0D3szXDuunhQ==" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">first prize</a> in the inaugural <a href="http://designingresilience.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Designing Resilience in Asia International Open Competition</a>.</p>
<p>Sponsored by the School of Design and Environment of the National University of Singapore, the competition asked participants to propose innovative water solutions to the challenges of climate change at the urban planning, urban design, architecture, building technology and industrial design scales. </p>
<p>Hoeferlin’s submission, titled “From the Third Pole to the Nine Dragons,” outlines a simple, two-part toolkit that would enable communities within the Mekong River Basin to holistically understand how local threats and adaptations relate to broader river basin-scaled issues — a concept that Hoeferlin defines as “watershed architecture.”</p>
<p>The ju...</p>
International Criminal Court issues ruling in first case of cultural destruction as war crimes Alexander Walter2017-08-31T15:08:00-04:00>2017-08-31T15:08:31-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/ht/htkhf1z6v6d6ufjb.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/ht/htkhf1z6v6d6ufjb.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/ht/htkhf1z6v6d6ufjb.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/ht/htkhf1z6v6d6ufjb.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><em><p>The International Criminal Court (ICC) ruled on 17 August, that an Islamic extremist caused €2.7m in damages when he destroyed shrines in Timbuktu, Mali, in 2012. This is the first time that the ICC has made a ruling solely on cultural destruction, setting an important precedent. [...]
Islamic extremists used pickaxes and bulldozers to destroy nine mausoleums and the centuries-old door of the Sidi Yahya mosque, built during a golden age of Islam [...].</p></em><br /><br /><p>By ruling that "the destruction of the protected buildings has caused the suffering of people throughout Mali and the international community," the International Criminal Court in The Hague acknowledged the demolition of <a href="https://archinect.com/news/article/149964570/international-criminal-court-hears-first-case-of-cultural-destruction-as-war-crimes" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">cultural heritage as a war crime</a> — potentially treating recent acts of violence against historic sites in <a href="https://archinect.com/news/tag/597602/palmyra" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Palmyra</a> and <a href="https://archinect.com/news/tag/480381/mosul" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mosul</a> as such as well. </p>
OMA's first scientific building, Lab City, to open in September Anastasia Tokmakova2017-08-31T14:58:00-04:00>2017-08-31T14:58:47-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/58/58m4wkcjyg9dwrba.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/58/58m4wkcjyg9dwrba.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/58/58m4wkcjyg9dwrba.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/58/58m4wkcjyg9dwrba.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p>OMA’s first scientific building—laboratory and engineering school, Lab City CentraleSupélec in Paris Saclay, has been completed and will open to students this September. <br></p>
<p>The university, which is now one of the most prestigious French grandes écoles specialized in engineering, was formed in 2015 by a merger between Ecole Centrale Paris and Supélec. CentraleSupélec's new building is part of a 22ha campus located at the heart of the future district Joliot-Curie, for which OMA has developed the masterplan, placing the university alongside research institutes and major tech companies.<br></p>
<figure><p><a href="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/vw/vwmj4dloo16j0v3c.jpg?w=1028" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/vw/vwmj4dloo16j0v3c.jpg?w=514"></a></p><figcaption>Photograph by Vitor Oliveira, Courtesy of OMA</figcaption></figure><p>The public areas of the school are treated as urban tissue—streets, terraces and center square are fully day-lit through a large translucent roof. Grided independent blocks house laboratories and classrooms, and as they increase in height, their roof terraces provide open workspaces for students and views to the heart of the structure. </p>
<figure><p><a href="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/zi/zivgtzh0xf3lj4i9.jpg?w=1028" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/zi/zivgtzh0xf3lj4i9.jpg?w=514"></a></p></figure><figure><a href="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/6w/6whgd6s6e9743ku5.jpg?w=1028" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/6w/6whgd6s6e9743ku5.jpg?w=514"></a><figcaption>Photograph by Philippe Ru...</figcaption></figure>
SUNY Cord Blood Bank by Francis Cauffman, Inc. Hannah Alexander2017-08-31T14:48:00-04:00>2017-08-31T21:00:36-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/a0/a04xfghm8rd5ai8l.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/a0/a04xfghm8rd5ai8l.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/a0/a04xfghm8rd5ai8l.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/a0/a04xfghm8rd5ai8l.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p>SUNY Upstate Medical University’s Cord Blood Center, located at the Community Hospital campus in Syracuse, New York, is a central repository for cord blood cryostorage and distribution in New York State . The lab, designed by Francis Cauffman, is a highly specialized and state-of-the-art facility for stem cell research. The building features a glass wall that affords transparency, opening views into a corridor that fully surrounds the laboratory functions. The simple, elegant design emphasizes openness and operational clarity. A green roof that retains 100% of the storm water associated with the building's footprint was also added. The project is currently seeking LEED Gold certification. </p>
Frank Gehry to partner again with Thomas Krens on Extreme Model Railroad and Contemporary Architecture Museum Mackenzie Goldberg2017-08-31T14:22:00-04:00>2017-09-01T09:55:51-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/dh/dh199udnkwc7ae7i.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/dh/dh199udnkwc7ae7i.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/dh/dh199udnkwc7ae7i.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/dh/dh199udnkwc7ae7i.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><em><p>Famed architect Frank Gehry agreed earlier this summer to design the Krens museum, the fifth such project they've worked on together ... Krens, who is credited with conceiving of Mass MoCA before leaving to serve as the director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation until 2008, first proposed a model railroad and contemporary architecture museum at Western Gateway Heritage State Park in 2015.</p></em><br /><br /><p>The museum will be one piece of an 11-part revitalization plan issued by Krens for the North Adams neighborhood in <a href="http://ommons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Coachella" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Massachusetts</a>, best known as the home to <a href="https://archinect.com/news/tag/539114/mass-moca" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">MASS MoCA</a>—a project <a href="https://archinect.com/news/tag/5540/frank-gehry" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Gehry</a> and Krens previously partnered on. The wide-scale development includes renovation of a historic theatre, the creation of the Massachusetts Museum of Time, a new luxury hotel, a distillery and the Extreme Model Railroad and Contemporary Architecture Museum, of which Gehry is to design. Architects <a href="https://archinect.com/firms/cover/15656042/gluckman-mayner-architects" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Richard Gluckman</a> and <a href="https://archinect.com/news/tag/8693/jean-nouvel" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Jean Nouvel</a> will also be involved in the revitalization.</p>
Tour BIG’s Tirpitz Bunker Museum through NYT's Daily 360 Anastasia Tokmakova2017-08-31T14:20:00-04:00>2017-08-31T14:21:00-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/zs/zsn10y57ubg30zcj.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/zs/zsn10y57ubg30zcj.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/zs/zsn10y57ubg30zcj.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/zs/zsn10y57ubg30zcj.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p>Take a walk through <a href="https://archinect.com/firms/cover/39902/big-bjarke-ingels-group" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">BIG</a>'s controversial 2,800 m2 <a href="https://archinect.com/news/tag/973226/tirpitz-museum" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Bunker Museum</a> that opened this summer in Denmark—</p>
Amazon's new and enormous fulfillment center to be built where America's biggest mall once stood Anastasia Tokmakova2017-08-31T13:48:00-04:00>2017-08-31T14:18:18-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/u9/u9kpnnxuji7raldm.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/u9/u9kpnnxuji7raldm.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/u9/u9kpnnxuji7raldm.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/u9/u9kpnnxuji7raldm.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><em><p>Amazon says the new fulfillment center will create some 2,000 jobs “with benefits and opportunities to engage with Amazon Robotics in a highly technological workplace.
The company will spend $177 million to build the new fulfillment center, and job listings will start appearing six to 10 weeks before the facility opens.</p></em><br /><br /><p>Amazon says workers at their new 855,000 square feet warehouse in North Randall, Ohio, “will pick, pack and ship smaller customer items such as electronics, toys and books.” In other words, the new employees will be filling Amazon-branded boxes with the exact same sorts of goods that were once sold at the Randall Park Mall, once the biggest mall in the US, which, ironically, was closed in 2009 due to retail sales moving online. </p>
Check out this eye-candy architecture from Africa Julia Ingalls2017-08-31T12:45:00-04:00>2017-09-02T14:31:21-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/go/gogtb5t38ap0djap.jpeg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/go/gogtb5t38ap0djap.jpeg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/go/gogtb5t38ap0djap.jpeg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/go/gogtb5t38ap0djap.jpeg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p>In this round-up of notable architecture in Africa, <a href="http://www.wired.co.uk/gallery/best-african-architecture" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Wired</a> takes a closer look at projects from Morocco to South Africa, including the Lideta Mercato in Ethiopia by Xavier Vilalta and the Bosjes Chapel by Steyn Studio. As the piece notes, "Contemporary African architecture is extremely varied: it ranges from sustainable rural developments to luxury apartments and offices; from schools and hospitals to swanky safari lodges; and from huge infrastructure projects to makeshift improvisations. In all of these styles is a sensitivity to local traditions combined with on-the-ground ingenuity." It's also quite visually arresting. </p>
<figure><p><a href="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/xq/xqhmhl2h8oaclusa.jpeg?w=1028" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/xq/xqhmhl2h8oaclusa.jpeg?w=514"></a></p><figcaption>Lideta Mercato by Xavier Vilalta. Image: Gonzalo Guajardo</figcaption></figure><p><br></p>
The world's tallest wooden tower is being built in Norway Julia Ingalls2017-08-31T12:24:00-04:00>2017-09-02T14:51:59-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/ob/obxoxsoqhtrcyi4c.jpeg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/ob/obxoxsoqhtrcyi4c.jpeg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/ob/obxoxsoqhtrcyi4c.jpeg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/ob/obxoxsoqhtrcyi4c.jpeg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p>With an expected completion date of March 2019, the 18-story, 80-meter-tall-plus building in Brumunddal, Norway known as the Mjøsa Tower will soon become the world's tallest wooden structure, a coveted title among those designers who favor wood over more traditional tall building materials. Designed by Voll Arkitekter, the Mjøsa Tower is on track to supersede the previous wooden record holder, the Brock Commons Student Housing building at the University of British Columbia, which topped out at a stately 53 meters in height. </p>
Wood has numerous advantages over oft-used concrete and steel: for one, the construction time can be cut approximately in half due to easy prefabrication and the overall lighter weight of the materials. Surprisingly, one of wood's advantages as a tall building material lies in its ability to withstand fires, at least when compared with the tendency of steel to melt down during an all-consuming blaze. As the site's general contractor noted, wood construction offers significant benefits.
Get Lectured: University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, Fall '17 Justine Testado2017-08-31T12:00:00-04:00>2017-08-30T20:46:37-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/t1/t1jd338kr3i9l6hm.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/t1/t1jd338kr3i9l6hm.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/t1/t1jd338kr3i9l6hm.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/t1/t1jd338kr3i9l6hm.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p><strong><a href="http://archinect.com/news/tag/871644/2017-lectures" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Fall 2017</a></strong></p>
<p>Ready or not, the start of the new school year is coming up. Back for Fall 2017 is Archinect's <em><a href="http://archinect.com/news/tag/336082/get-lectured" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Get Lectured</a>,</em> an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back regularly to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss.</p>
<p><strong><em>Want to share your school's lecture series? Send us your school's lecture series poster and details to </em><a href="mailto:connect@archinect.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><em>connect@archinect.com</em></a><em>.</em></strong></p>
<p>Here's what the <a href="https://archinect.com/schools/cover/13338/university-of-wisconsin-milwaukee" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, School of Architecture & Urban Planning</a> have in store for their Fall '17 lecture series.</p>
<p><strong>Sept 15</strong><br><strong>“Design Indigenously”</strong><br><strong>Chris Cornelius</strong> / associate professor of Architecture, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; principal, studio:indigenous, Milwaukee, WI<br>4:30 PM in AUP 170</p>
Sept 16
"Sandcastles"
Installation event organized by the American Institute of Architecture Students chapter, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Bradford Beach, 2400 North Lincoln Memorial Drive
The Proust Questionnaire: Caroline Bos Mackenzie Goldberg2017-08-31T10:30:00-04:00>2017-08-30T18:42:23-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/m5/m56nfufwdbhlqweu.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/m5/m56nfufwdbhlqweu.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/m5/m56nfufwdbhlqweu.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/m5/m56nfufwdbhlqweu.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p>For our latest installment of <a href="http://archinect.com/features/tag/870072/proust-questionnaire" target="_blank">the Proust Questionnaire</a>, Dutch architect and co-founder of <a href="http://archinect.com/firms/cover/1138/unstudio" target="_blank">UNStudio</a>, Caroline Bos, remarks on Dutch directness, the land artist Andy Goldsworthy, and the fact that UNStudio has surprisingly, yet to contribute to the New York skyline!</p><p>We have previously included Ben van Berkel, fellow founder of UNStudio, in our series <a href="https://archinect.com/features/article/149996960/the-proust-questionnaire-ben-van-berkel" target="_blank">here</a>.</p>
5 Richmond Mews by SODA Ellen Hancock2017-08-31T05:31:00-04:00>2017-09-01T04:12:52-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/4q/4qkfopv2v4rn77eb.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/4q/4qkfopv2v4rn77eb.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/4q/4qkfopv2v4rn77eb.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/4q/4qkfopv2v4rn77eb.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p>Conceived as a contemporary counterpart to 76 Dean Street, we have completed the construction this mews building fronting on to Richmond Mews, a quiet address in the heart of Soho.</p>
<p>Designed to reflect the characteristics of the adjacent warehouse buildings, the façade is built from traditional handmade bricks arranged in a series of stepped planes which toy with shadow and light.</p>
<p>Functioning primarily as a service building, the industrial concertina doors conceal a loading bay and crittal windows reference the proportions of the Georgian building beyond. Frameless glazing to the staircore reflects the steel staircase inside.</p>
<p>Brass details on the flanks of the elevation and a bespoke, pressed brass door continue the lively approach to a conservation area building.</p>
<p>Photos: Richard Chivers</p>
Iconic Buildings: I work at The Hepworth Wakefield Ellen Hancock2017-08-31T05:00:00-04:00>2017-08-31T05:00:35-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/km/kmqf40ajryptymej.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/km/kmqf40ajryptymej.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/km/kmqf40ajryptymej.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/km/kmqf40ajryptymej.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p>For our series <a href="http://uk.archinect.com/features/tag/886060/iconic-buildings" target="_blank">Iconic Buildings</a>, we speak to people who live or work in buildings of architectural significance. Is their exposure to an architectural wonder on a daily basis a source of inspiration or simply part of the backdrop? </p>
<p>This time, we interviewed Kirsty Fountain who is the Executive Assistant to the directors at The Hepworth Wakefield in West Yorkshire.</p>
Teahouse II by Jordi Ma Lu Jordi Ma Lu2017-08-31T04:55:00-04:00>2017-08-31T15:43:37-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/r8/r8bpmxqpqbka4x3e.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/r8/r8bpmxqpqbka4x3e.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/r8/r8bpmxqpqbka4x3e.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/r8/r8bpmxqpqbka4x3e.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p>“Teahouse II” is a new type of <strong>boutique hotel </strong>that offers a living experience surrounded by the nature. It offers a bedroom and a <strong>transparent bathroom</strong> opened to the forest and the bedroom, making <strong>privacy nonsense</strong> in the middle of the nature.</p>
<p>The glass used for the bathroom is<strong> one-directional</strong>, which turns to be a <strong>mirror </strong>from the outside by reflecting the beautiful surroundings. The main material is wood, used for the walls, floors, and the furniture especially designed for the bathroom that arranges the basin and the toilet.</p>
<p>“Teahouse II” is a <strong>self-sufficient building</strong> that uses water from the nearby spring, electricity from the solar panels, and it is equipped with air conditioning and internet connection.</p>
<p>The balcony is as big as half of the size of the bedroom, and offers wonderful views of the mountains.</p>
<p>This ecohouse can be easily <strong>assembly in-situ</strong> and all elements are designed for easy transportation to the mountain. So it can be placed in any spot that offers fantastic views.</p>...
Branch Studio Creates a Stunning Residential Extension With Raw Charcoal-Rammed Earth, Timber, Steel and Glass Justine Testado2017-08-31T00:20:00-04:00>2017-09-03T18:05:32-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/2r/2r1eescvs87njf78.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/2r/2r1eescvs87njf78.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/2r/2r1eescvs87njf78.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/2r/2r1eescvs87njf78.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p>“A Pavilion Between Trees” in Balnarring, Australia stands out nicely in its rural landscape without being overbearing. Designed by the aptly named Australian practice <a href="http://branchstudioarchitects.com/" target="_blank">Branch Studio Architects</a>, the 85 m2-building is a new, private residential extension comprising a bedroom, an ensuite, and incorporated ancillary spaces that allow its occupants to take a breather and slow down. The structure's quiet atmosphere reflects on idyllic, simpler times long before the days of our tech-driven lifestyles.</p>
Dimensions of Citizenship: Curators of the US Pavilion for 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale announced Anastasia Tokmakova2017-08-30T21:33:00-04:00>2017-09-03T17:46:03-04:00
<img srcset="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/mr/mrizmqjgpfh7a6tc.jpg?fit=crop&w=650 1x,https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/mr/mrizmqjgpfh7a6tc.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=2&q=60 2x, https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/mr/mrizmqjgpfh7a6tc.jpg?fit=crop&w=650&dpr=3&q=40 3x" src="https://archinect.imgix.net/uploads/mr/mrizmqjgpfh7a6tc.jpg?fit=crop&w=650" border="0" title="" alt="" width="650" height="" /><p>Months later than usual, the US State Department Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs has finally announced that the exhibit for the 2018 Venice Biennial will be put together by the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the University of Chicago. Titled “Dimensions of Citizenship”, and organized by <a href="https://archinect.com/schools/cover/4069531/the-university-of-chicago" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">UC</a>'s Niall Atkinson, <a href="https://archinect.com/schools/cover/6087533/school-of-the-art-institute-of-chicago" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">SAIC</a>'s <a href="https://archinect.com/annlui" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ann Lui</a> and the Los Angeles-based independent critic <a href="https://archinect.com/features/article/150017630/listen-to-next-up-arroyo-seco-weekend-mini-sessions" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Mimi Zeiger</a>, the show will tackle the controversial question of what it means to be a citizen. </p>
The pavilion will present both—newly commissioned projects created in response to the subject and already existing work, featuring entries from theorists, historians, and artists in addition to architects and designers. Commenting on the choice of the theme, Lui noted, "We thought that citizenship was a very urgent topic right now, both within national and global conversations. We noticed that architecture was often squarely in the center of these conversations, whether it was the border wall, or about more inclusive urban spaces."