Free School of Architecture Announces Inaugural Class for 2017

Tuition free architectural education to launch June 1, 2017
The Free School of Architecture (FSA) is honored to announce its inaugural student body for 2017.
30 students drawn from across the globe will join the recently launched, tuition-free Los Angeles based school. 6 standby positions will be offered to supplement the class, bringing the 2017 FSA student body size to 36 students or three times the school’s initial goal of sitting 12 students.
Reflective of FSA’s ambitions to promote diversity and free access to knowledge, the school’s student body make up is a barometer of the issues and challenges facing the academy and the profession.
FSA is honored to announce a student body that is diverse, global and inclusive:
Norah Altwaijri, West Hollywood, California
Eric Baldwin, Culver City, California
Roni Zachor Barak, Berlin, Germany
Patrice Chang, Alhambra, California
Ruta Cicenaite, Alytus, Lithuania
Elisha Cohen, Oakland, California
Javier Fresneda, San Diego, California
Jennifer Garrison, Brooklyn, New York
Andrew K. Green, Lancashire, UK
Nikole Guzman, Los Angeles, California
Gayane Hamazaspyan, Yerevan, Armenia
Crystal Huang, Duarte, California
Miriam Jacobsen, Los Angeles, California
Andrew Jennings, Chicago, Illinois
Eira Mooney, London, UK
Robert Mothershed, Alhambra, California
Connor Murphy-Boyd, Sierra Madre, California
Benjamin N. Ortega, Santa Fe, New Mexico
Morgen Peers, East York, Canada
Christiana Pitsillidou, Parnithos, Cyprus
Alvaro Puertas Villavicencio, Lima, Perú
Harsha Royyuru, Los Angeles, California
Julius Saptian, Jakarta, Indonesia
Jonathan Sharp, Los Angeles, California
Emily L. Silva, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Charlotte Spitzfaden, New Canaan, Connecticut
Aleksander Tokarz, Mexico City, Mexico
Dexter Walcott, Fort Smith, Arkansas
Sam Winks, Ridgewood, New York
Philippine Wright, Colchester, UK
About the Free School of Architecture
The Free School of Architecture (FSA) is a tuition free, not-for-profit organization.
Founded by educator and designer Peter Zellner in 2016, the Free School of Architecture will explore the edges of architectural education-- promoting free inquiry, free discourse and free debate.
