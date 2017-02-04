CORNERSTONE by Les Frères Chapuisat at the Neutra VDL House Date: Sat, Feb 4 '17 - Sat, Apr 1 '17

Location: Los Angeles, CA, US

Los Angeles, CA, US

CORNERSTONE by Les Frères Chapuisat

Neutra VDL Studio and Residences (VDL)

Saturday February 4th to April 1st 2017

Opening Saturday February 4, 2017 from 4-8pm

2300 Silver Lake Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90039

The Department of Architecture at Cal Poly Pomona (CPP ARC) is pleased to host Swiss-based artists Les Frères Chapuisat to live and work at the Neutra VDL House to create their first installation in California. Installed in the courtyards of VDL, Richard Neutra’s architecture acts as host to a parasitic structure made up of thousands of board feet of pine planks.

This project is generously supported by Pro Helvetia, Swiss arts council; the Republic and Canton of Geneva; the City of Geneva; swissnex San Francisco; the Consulate General of Switzerland in Los Angeles and the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in the United States.

Les Frères Chapuisat constructions “transform space turning interior and exterior boundaries inside out and toying with the perception of a subjective reality. They demand visitors’ active participation, putting them into the position of being an explorer. These environments break down visual and intellectual habits, testing the explorers and obliging them to trust in their senses.”

The Neutra VDL Studio and Residences (1932, 1939, and 1965) of famed modernist architect Richard Neutra is under the stewardship of the College of Environmental Design (ENV) at Cal Poly Pomona. The primary mission of the College with respect to VDL is to use the house as an educational resource for students and faculty, to preserve and maintain the property, to make the house accessible to visitors through tours given by CPP ARC students, and to host arts and culture programs that strengthen the facility's mission as a community resource. The property and installation is open to visitors on Saturdays from 11am to 3pm.

In 2010 VDL began an exhibition program where artists/architects are invited to spend time in residence and to create in-situ installations that respond to the architecture, the period in which the house was built, or the history of Richard Neutra. Previous installations include: Fort Da Sampler by Santiago Borja (2010), Architectones by Xavier Veilhan (2012), Inverting Neutra by Bryony Roberts (2013), Competing Utopias by the Wende Museum and the VDL House (2014), and Wet Horizons by Luis Callejas (2015).

For more information about the Neutra VDL House visit www.neutra-vdl.org or contact VDL Director Sarah Lorenzen at email: sarah@neutra-vdl.org, phone: 323-644-5480.

For more information on Les Frères Chapuisat contact benedicte@chapuisat.com

