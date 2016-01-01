Hero's Launch - MedCamps of Louisiana

As part of the Design Build 2016 team at Louisiana Tech, Daniel collaborated with 16 senior architecture students and two acclaimed professors (Bradley Deal and Robert Brooks) to design and construct an ADA accessible canoe launch on the grounds of MedCamps of Louisiana.

MedCamps of Louisiana, LLC is a medically supervised residential camping experience for children with chronic illnesses and disabilitiesis. It supports growth in the physical, social and emotional aspects of the life of a young person with special needs by developing normalcy, confidence and independence within each participant. Each camp lasts one week, has a full staff of medical personnel, and is free of charge.

The "Hero's Launch" is so-named because it was conceptually driven by the theories of the mythologist Joseph Campbell. The Design Build 2016 team believed that the children that attended MedCamps were not defeated by their chronic illnesses, but rather, were simply heroes in the making. Daniel (no relation to Joseph) suggested early in the design phase that the team use Joseph Campbell's theories as a design framework with the canoe launch acting as the Threshold the young heroes must pass to begin their Journey, defeat their fears, and return with the confidence and independence that MedCamps encourages.

The canoe launch was designed and built in 12 weeks on a non-profit budget, with basic tools and equipment, with a simple palette of materials, and by relatively unskilled laborers (students). It is a testament to the power of great architecture for a great cause, as well as the empowerment that dedicated university faculty can provide for emerging professionals.



The Hero's Launch was recognized by the AIA, and featured in multiple university and professional publications, including Architect Magazine.



For more about MedCamps of Louisiana, or to support their cause, visit http://www.medcamps.org

For more about the Louisiana Tech Design Build Program, visit http://design.latech.edu/news-events/

For more about ColorBlindArchitect, visit http://www.colorblindarchitect.com