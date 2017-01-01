Gibam Composit stand

At Europshop 2017, the largest exhibition in the world of retail design, the Italian company Gibam has successfully introduced its new project Gibam Composit. The stand, conceived by Anidride Design Studio from Venice, houses not only the shopfitting systems created by Gibam Composit, but also the innovative online product configurator.

In the center of the stand is placed a nearly 8 meters long table where visitors can start learning about this new configuration system, developed by Gibam as a service to his clients. This tool guides designers in their job allowing rapid and accurate development of ideas and projects, to experience many different solutions in a short time and in any place.

Along the sides of the stand, 7 towers were made whose almost 5 meters of height efficaciously frame the 13 product lines presented by Gibam Composit during the event. Through a rational distribution of the flow, visitors are guided to discover the different design solutions offered by the company: not just simple furnishings, but platforms from which building the stores of tomorrow.