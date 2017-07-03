The 2017 Festival des Architectures Vives in Montepellier last month drew in nearly 16,000 people. The annual festival lets visitors and locals alike explore the city as they search for a series of site-specific installations tucked away in courtyards across town. Earlier this year, FAV invited a selection of emerging design practices to realize their installation that interprets the 2017 theme, “Emotion”. Each installation intends to evoke an emotional response “created by the link between the ephemeral installation and the power of the intervention site”, FAV says.

Have a look at the completed installations below.