Flashback: 2017 Festival des Architectures Vives designers interpret “Emotion” in these interactive installations
Atelier Micromega - La madeleine. Photo credit: ©photoarchitecture.com
The 2017 Festival des Architectures Vives in Montepellier last month drew in nearly 16,000 people. The annual festival lets visitors and locals alike explore the city as they search for a series of site-specific installations tucked away in courtyards across town. Earlier this year, FAV invited a selection of emerging design practices to realize their installation that interprets the 2017 theme, “Emotion”. Each installation intends to evoke an emotional response “created by the link between the ephemeral installation and the power of the intervention site”, FAV says.
Have a look at the completed installations below.
2017 FAV Pavilion - Vertical emotion by ØNA Architecture / Maxime Agred - Jean-Baptiste Blondel - Quentin Giraud - Julien Gueganou, Montpellier / France. Photo credit: ©photoarchitecture.com
2017 FAV Pavilion - Vertical emotion by ØNA Architecture / Maxime Agred - Jean-Baptiste Blondel - Quentin Giraud - Julien Gueganou, Montpellier / France. Photo credit: ©photoarchitecture.com
Atelier Micromega - La madeleine. Team: Justine Guyard - Alexandre Lahaye - Charlie Granjon - Thomas Pourteyroux - Gauthier Martinez, Lyon / France. Photo credit: ©photoarchitecture.com
L'École Technique Supérieure d'Architecture de l'Université du Pays Basque à Saint-Sébastien - Falling into the sky. Team: Diana Matei Andrea Daraban - Stefania Praf - Rok Lovsin Srecni avec Maite Aizpuru - Maria Barasord - Joana Barriocanal - Andrea Burgoa - Ainhoa Cabezón - Alejandra Contreras - Ande Delgado - Jonatan Díaz - Olga Egia - Allegra Eusebio - Leire García - Aranza González- Irene Gregoris - Sabina Kolodziej - Amaia Malaetxebarria - Cristina Martínez - Maie Múgica - Amaia Rentería - Viviana Riponti - Miriam Sánchez - Natalia Uribe - Echevarría Jon Urrutikoetxea encadrés par Juan José Arrizabalaga, Mario Sangalli et Iñigo de Viar - San Sebastian / Spain. Photo credit: ©photoarchitecture.com
Pistachoffice - IheartMtp. Team: Daniel Martín De Ríos - Francisco Vilar Navarro, Rotterdam / Netherland. Photo credit: ©photoarchitecture.com
Collectif S'il te plait - Forme Sauvage. Designer: Lilit Sarkisian, Nantes / France. Photo credit: ©photoarchitecture.com
Collectif commun - Souvenir particulier. Team: Sophia Villepinte - Jeanne Bénony, Paris / France. Photo credit: ©photoarchitecture.com
BenDao - TR24. Team: Sélim Bennis - Mehdi Daoudi Nejm, Paris / France. Photo credit: ©photoarchitecture.com
Studio 3A - Paper Cloud. Team: Kazuya Katagiri - Luis Lopez Resendez - Marco Budéus, Tokyo / Japan - Hamburg / Germany - Monterrey / Mexico. Photo credit: ©photoarchitecture.com
Collectif Pourquoi pas ?! - El Dorado. Team: Etienne Fressonet - Amandine Riou - Pauline Sémon - Benjamin Poignon - Benoît Bret, Lyon / France. Photo credit: ©photoarchitecture.com
ODD - AAA. Team: Lauriane Dupont - Caroline Diaz - Mairi Ogilvie, Montpellier/ France - London / England. Photo credit: ©photoarchitecture.com
Concéntrico 03 - A travers. Team: Susana Gutiérrez - Tamara Benés Sonia Moral Logroño / Spain. Photo credit: ©photoarchitecture.com
Immersion. Team: Lucia Martinez Pluchino, Raquel Duran Puente, Bordeaux / France. Photo credit: ©photoarchitecture.com
The courtain. Team: Maria Anton Barco, Maria Salan et Maria Ramos, Madrid / Spain.
Photo credit: ©photoarchitecture.com
