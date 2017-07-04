Dreamers Awake | until September

This exhibition explores the work created since the 1930s by female artists in the surrealist art world. It is often noted that whilst their male counterparts 'bickered' over their work, these women created some incredible pieces which explored the subtle intricacies of the genre.

