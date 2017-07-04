Wind down after last month's busy London Festival of Architecture with this week's event picks, which include gigs, childhood games, gardens, and art. What better way to reset your creative mind, than to explore different media; to venture outside the architectural realm and into different disciplines.
After-school Club for Grown-ups | 7 July
This Friday is a
chance to learn more about the natural world in a positively childish way.
Hands-on workshops, creative play, an inflatable planetarium, and a bar are
just a few of the delights waiting behind the iconic building's doors.
Summer Series at Somerset House | until 16 July
The Summer Series at Somerset House is a wonderful set of musical events, which are staged in and around the iconic riverside building. This year's acts include Norah Jones and Damien Marley among other incredible artists. It's a great way to explore this beautiful building in a whole new light.
RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show | until 9 July
The RHS Hampton Court Flower Show is a top event in any landscape designer's diary. There is something for everyone, with a butterfly dome, nursery showcases, and innovative design on show.
An Evening With...Mayfair Apartment | 5 July
This tour of a private apartment in the prestigious area of Mayfair is an opportunity to experience the incredible detailing and design from architects Woollacott Gilmartin. The home is being opened up to raise money for Open-City's education programmes. The tour of the mid-century-furnished home will be hosted by the architects and the home owners.
Delivering the New Urban through Competitions | until 6 July
Competitions can bring out the strongest and most passionate architects, prioritising good design above all else. This method of procurement brings exposure as well as a possible project to a practice. Thus week, the RIBA open their doors to give a glimpse into just a few of these innovative designs.
Dreamers Awake | until September
This exhibition explores the work created since the 1930s by female artists in the surrealist art world. It is often noted that whilst their male counterparts 'bickered' over their work, these women created some incredible pieces which explored the subtle intricacies of the genre.
