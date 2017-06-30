The private Gemma Observatory can be found on a remote summit in central New Hampshire, in a 3-mile radius “dark landscape” away from light pollution. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Anmahian Winton Architects designed the astronomical observatory's unconventional form in response to the granite bedrock outcroppings of the site — like its patterned zinc-clad exterior and distinct geometric shape, instead of the typical observatory dome.

Most recently, the project was named a winner in the AIA 2017 Small Project Awards.