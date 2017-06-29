Hidden in the rural Dorsetshire woodland campus in England, the Woodman's Treehouse is a stylish two-story suite that fuses contemporary design with traditional methods. Brownlie Ernst and Marks, a UK practice better known for designing infrastructure, teamed up with skilled furniture makers and greenwood craftsmen — including the client and his family — to construct the little treehouse.

With 35 m² of interior space, the recently completed treehouse is already making a big impact on visitors, with its first season in operation already fully booked. It's also on the longlist of the 2017 RIBA House of the Year Award.