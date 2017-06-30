It's that time of year again! Non-profit group Shelter Global revealed the winners of the third Dencity ideas competition, which challenges designers worldwide to develop inventive architectural solutions that can potentially help improve the lives of inhabitants in informal settlements across the globe.

The jury selected three prize winners, whose concepts focused on aiding refugee populations as well as building flood resilience for at-risk communities in Delhi, India. Six honorable mentions were also announced. Have a look at them below:

1ST PLACE: “Palestine: The Right to Water”

Team: Majed Abdulsamad, Jun Seong Ahn, Maria Isabel Carrasco, Haochen Yan

