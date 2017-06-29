Nestled along the running trail at Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas, the Lady Bird Loo is not your typical public park restroom. Designed by Mell Lawrence Architects, the Heron Creek Restroom facility features two distinctly designed single restrooms with a vandal-resistant, raw-steel exterior, good ventilation, and a sense of safety for the occupant. The project recently won in the AIA 2017 Small Project Awards.
Scroll down for more about the project.
With no need for special maintenance or finishes, each restroom simply comprises a tent-like shell made out of raw steel plates — which will patina over time.
The shell forms a tent-like form over the concrete structure. As the sun moves in the sky, playful patterns of shadow and light are cast on the structures. Inside, the open-air construction offers views of the sky and trees.
PLANETARIUM: The Experience of Space
Register/Submit by Fri, Aug 11, 2017
SCHOOL WITHOUT CLASSROOMS | BERLIN
Register by Thu, Jun 29, 2017
Submit by Fri, Jun 30, 2017
SKYHIVE Skyscrape Challenge
Register by Wed, Nov 29, 2017
Submit by Wed, Dec 20, 2017
Modern Collective Living Challenge
Register by Wed, Sep 20, 2017
Submit by Wed, Oct 18, 2017
No Comments