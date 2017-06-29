Nestled along the running trail at Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas, the Lady Bird Loo is not your typical public park restroom. Designed by Mell Lawrence Architects, the Heron Creek Restroom facility features two distinctly designed single restrooms with a vandal-resistant, raw-steel exterior, good ventilation, and a sense of safety for the occupant. The project recently won in the AIA 2017 Small Project Awards.

