anchor
Azure's AZ Award Winners are announced
Best Lighting Installations - CannonDesign and NEUF Architect(e)s: CHUM Passerelle, Montreal, Canada. Photo credit: Azure
Every year, Canadian contemporary design publication Azure magazine welcomes designers, architects, firms, manufacturers, and students from all design disciplines worldwide to send in the best of their work for a chance to win. This year saw 813 submissions from 41 different countries. From this, 20 projects were selected having proved their prowess through stunning and innovative design. The winners were announced over the weekend at a celebration at Toronto's iconic Evergreen Brick Works. Have a look at this year's selection below!
Best Residential Architecture, Single Family - Jean Verville Architecte: FAHOUSE, Eastern Townships, Canada. Photo credit: Azure
Best Residential Architecture, Multi-Unit - Hiroyuki Ito Architects: Tatsumi Apartment House, Tokyo, Japan. Photo credit: Azure
Best Architecture Over 1,000 Square Metres - Patkau Architects: Audain Art Museum, Whistler, Canada. Photo credit: Azure
Best Architecture Under 1,000 Square Metres - Anmahian Winton Architects: Gemma Observatory, Central new Hampshire, U.S. Photo credit: Azure
Best Recreational Architecture - Matter Design and FR|SCH Projects: Five Fields Play Structure, Lexington, U.S. Photo credit: Azure
Best Temporary & Demonstration Architecture - People's Architecture Office: People's Canopy, Preston, U.K. Photo credit: Azure
Best Landscape Architecture - Turenscape: Quzhou Luming Park, Quzhou City, China. Photo credit: Azure
Unbuilt Concept - Adamiczka Consulting: A Church for the Local Community, Wroclaw, Poland. Photo credit: Azure
Best Residential Interior - Desai Chai Architecture: Photographer's Loft, New York, U.S. Photo credit: Azure
Best Institutional & Commercial Interior- Neri&Hu Design and Research Office: The HUB Performance and Exhibition Center, Shanghai, China. Photo credit: Azure
Best Furniture Design - Republic of Fritz Hansen: Pair Chair, by Benjamin Hubert. Photo credit: Azure
Best Furniture System - Keilhauer: Hangout Collection, by EOOS. Photo credit: Azure
Best Lighting Fixtures - Flos: Infra-Structure, by Vincent Van Duysen. Photo credit: Azure
Best Interior Products - Young Projects: Pulled Plaster Panels. Photo credit: Azure
Best Architectural Products - Rimadesio: Soho Doors, by Giuseppe Bavuso. Photo credit: Azure
Best Experiential Graphic Design - Volume: Bloomberg SF Tech Hub, San Francisco, U.S.. Photo credit: Azure
Best Environmental Leadership - Michael Green Architecture: T3 Minneapolis, Minneapolis, U.S. Photo credit: Azure
Best Social Good - OPSYS: Extraction, Venice, Italy. Photo credit: Azure
Best A+ Studen Award - Students of Kansas State University: Preston Outdoor Education Station, Cottonwood Falls, U.S. Photo credit: Azure
Some current competitions on Bustler that may interest you...
Construction Container Facelift
Register by Fri, Oct 6, 2017
Submit by Fri, Nov 3, 2017
PLANETARIUM: The Experience of Space
Register/Submit by Fri, Aug 11, 2017
NUCLEAR - landmarker for a waste isolation site
Register by Sat, Oct 21, 2017
Submit by Sun, Oct 22, 2017
OBSERVATORY HOUSES
Register by Wed, Jul 19, 2017
Submit by Wed, Jul 26, 2017
No Comments