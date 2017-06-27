Secluded in an arborous 12-acre site, the Wall House is a modern country family house in Ojai, California. Los Angeles-based practice Johnson Fain designed the private 5,000 square-foot abode, whose polished interior includes a spacious common area, an outdoor kitchen, and native plants throughout. Last month, the Wall House won a Merit Award in the 2017 AIA Los Angeles Residential Architecture Awards.

