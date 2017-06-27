As we reach the end of the London Festival of Architecture, which has dominated the city throughout June, there is still time to appreciate the festivities and conversations created by opening up and celebrating our field throughout this month of events. Make sure you don't miss any of the final events, including some rather late nights (you can catch up on sleep in July…).
Friday night lates at Dulwich Picture Gallery | 30 June
Friday nights have been transformed into the night of the week to lap up the very best art that London has to offer. This week, in addition to the regular Tate Late, get yourself down to the Dulwich Picture Gallery's temporary pavilion by the brilliant IF_DO for the first in a series of Friday night art evenings. This week is an exploration of 'The Private Made Public', and is sure to sell out before the night, so make sure you also pick up a ticket for next week's while you can.
Cross-Laminated Timber, CLT, is claimed to be the answer to creating sustainable cities. This PechaKucha event will be focused on the use and scope of the material, from supplier to architect. Speakers include designers, engineers, and environmental activists.
Hella Jongerius: “Breathing Colour” | opening 28 June
Opening this week is 'Breathing Colour', which investigates how colour behaves, and how we react to it. Hella Jongerius' years of research culminate in this exhibition at the Design Museum, considering impacts and uses of materials, shadows, and reflections within the design world.
RIBA Late: Beyond Borders | 3 July
As part of the RIBA's 'Beyond Borders' exhibition, this late night event celebrates the launch of this year's installations which will be in place until September. The theme of this year delves into the possibilities created by rethinking our boarder divisions and the concepts of nations.
URBAN DESIGN SYMPOSIUM: Perspective from east of the Royal Docks | 28 June
Delvendahl Martin Architects and Maccreanor Lavington host this symposium, bringing together the teams of architects and urban designers who have shaped the regeneration of the Royal Docks. Reflecting the London Festival of Architecture's theme of memory, this event draws upon the huge historical weight in the arrival and departure on the river form this dockland.
RCA School of Architecture - ShowRCA | Private view 28 June
Opening with a private view this week is another graduate show, this time from the prestigious Royal College of Art's School of Architecture. Over eighty architecture and interior design students from the MA Architecture, MA Interior Design, and PhD programmes will be exhibiting work in The Workshop - a repurposed fire engine station.
Art Night returns this year with it's after-dark celebrate of art in the city. The trail encourages the public to not only consider the role of art and installation in the urban landscape, but to explore the city at a time which is often overlooked except for the post-party crowd. This year's works include those by Do Ho Soh and Charles Avery, and range from video intallations to silent discos… Even the Boiler Room is collaborating with Alva Nolto to put the 'art' in party.
