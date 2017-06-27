Art Night | 2 July

Art Night returns this year with it's after-dark celebrate of art in the city. The trail encourages the public to not only consider the role of art and installation in the urban landscape, but to explore the city at a time which is often overlooked except for the post-party crowd. This year's works include those by Do Ho Soh and Charles Avery, and range from video intallations to silent discos… Even the Boiler Room is collaborating with Alva Nolto to put the 'art' in party.

